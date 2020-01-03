Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Zanu-PF government has dismally failed the people

1 hr ago | Views
Despite numerous assurances from the new dispensation that things will improve since they took over in November 2017, there is nothing changing. Actually we are getting deeper into economic morass.

Unemployment is still very high. The poverty datum line is so disturbing. Hospitals are still incapacitated.

Everyone is now aware that the current government has dismally failed to meet the expectations of the people and it has failed to fulfill what it has promised the people during the election campaigns.

What makes this government a laughing stock is its inconsistency in policy implementation coupled with lack of competence and a proper vision within the government structures.

They talk of launching of a Satellite station and introducing electric cars when the country is grappling with power supply. Some grown up men and women in the government are pretending as if things are alright and that everything is moving smoothly, yet in reality the situation is bad.

We have also a problem with sone individuals who continually defend such failure and keep on giving a false hope to the starving people, when deep down they know the truth that Zanu PF has failed the people.

Right now the country is seized with the machete wielding gang using a moniker word (Mashurugwi) who are running amok raping, beating and killing innocent civilians.

Are the days of notorious dissidents back in Zimbabwe? The country is well known as a peaceful nation and that status should be maintained. Other people are questioning who is actually behind these machete wielding malcontents? Could this be a creation of the top powerful politicians. Their behaviour is similar or more like that of Al-Shabaab or Boko Haram. Such behaviour is likely to cause anarchy if we don't treat these offenders as enemies of the people.

The government has betrayed its citizens by treating the MaShurugwi incidences with kids' gloves. Innocent lives have been lost and there is no statement from the Minister of Home Affairs. The silence at such a time is great betrayal.

Zimbabwe will be safe only if there are more opportunities for everyone. This idea of allowing trained soldiers turn into criminals and start committing crimes of humanity is unacceptable.

Innocent people must not live in fear of their lives and should be free to conduct their business without any threats. It is sad that the government has failed to even identify the soldiers who killed civilians on 1 August 2018.

This is absolutely lack of seriousness on the part of the so called new republic. It can't bring to book such offenders hence the mushrooming of these machete wielding gangs. The soldiers who committed the offence are known and must be held accountable.

This kind of sweeping cases under the carpet and covering up will not heal the nation. Same behaviour being employed by ZACC, catch and release. We are not going anywhere with this tired and clueless regime.

Life has become so difficult for ordinary people in Zimbabwe and we contime to hear such barbaric killings of innocent souls.

Thousands of people are crossing the boarders of neighboring countries seeking for greener pastures as our own government has failed to provide such. A lot of people have become economic refugees. The austerity measures introduced by the Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube have not produced any fruits at all. They have actually worsened the situation.

It is now even a nightmare for a Zimbabwean to acquire a passport. One has to wait for hours and go back home and come the following day.

There is need to open a new page in Zimbabwe. The people are bitter and national healing is called for.

The is no national consensus between the opposition and the ruling party because of the legitimacy problem which is still haunting President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

The disputed election is still causing some friction within the government. This is a fact which no one can dispute. The speed at which the economy is nose diving is beyond control. The leadership is just cluesless and has no idea where to start from. Time to swallow their pride and make serious decisions.


Contacts

Facebook - Leonard Koni
Twitter - @Leokoni
WhatsApp - +27616868508
Email - konileonard606@Gmail.com

Source - Leonard Koni
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Doubles wekwaMarange bemoan Winky D album

2 mins ago | 2 Views

'Teachers need new skills to counter Zanu PF enslavement' - name just one profession with 0% unemployment

1 hr ago | 40 Views

Zimbabwe bags bronze at ODI quadrangular series

1 hr ago | 64 Views

2008 abductions haunt Vice President of Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 641 Views

Chiwenga puts Mnangagwa under virtual military house arrest

1 hr ago | 3305 Views

Illegal miner trapped to death

2 hrs ago | 310 Views

Soldier shot dead at mining site

2 hrs ago | 901 Views

Over 700 000 people used Beitbridge border during festive season

12 hrs ago | 1451 Views

Man rapes girlfriend's daughter (12)

12 hrs ago | 2261 Views

Chartered accountant backlash

13 hrs ago | 2455 Views

Cimas Launches Information Campaign

18 hrs ago | 804 Views

Police release names of 14 machete-weilding gold panners nabbed in Mashonaland Central

18 hrs ago | 4434 Views

Zimbabwe has no intentions of attacking America and refutes social media rumours

18 hrs ago | 6289 Views

Met Department warns of flash flooding

19 hrs ago | 4813 Views

G40 cabal wings clipped

19 hrs ago | 3918 Views

Lightning kills farmer

20 hrs ago | 3280 Views

Why the MDC will lose the 2023 elections

20 hrs ago | 2447 Views

Female Bulawayo artist takes Jonathan Moyo head on

20 hrs ago | 4720 Views

Man in court over Harare bar shooting incident

20 hrs ago | 1231 Views

Teachers need to be economically empowered so as to fearlessly stand up against government enslavement

21 hrs ago | 1091 Views

Army bus accident injures 11

21 hrs ago | 1532 Views

Mthwakazi Founder exposes Mqondisi Moyo

21 hrs ago | 2255 Views

UK royal family split - TB Joshua

23 hrs ago | 6055 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days