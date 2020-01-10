Latest News Editor's Choice


The president's annual leave raises eye brows

Presidential vacations have often been contentious and a source of criticism for presidents throughout history.Many people have lurched at any President who takes a vacation.

It is a very patriotic move for presidents to take leave and stay in their country.

Zimbabwe's President Emerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa took his annual leave. He decided to stay on the country in order to observe the beauty of his country.

One thing people must understand is the fact that Mnangagwa has experience of street life. He drove in the streets of Zimbabwe. He was in the pubs and all other corners you can not imagine. The difference between ED and RG is that Mugabe had been always guarded and driven from 1980 to his death. So when it comes to holidays Mnangagwa is comfortable in his country.

World wide President's are urged to promote their countries.
There has been a hullabaloos on why ED is not flying out of the country for his annual leave.

Nothing truly comes to a halt when the president of the goes on vacation. He carries his staff with him and any work to be done which can not be done by deputy presidents he jumps in and work. In America Heavy security, White House aides, military advisers, and various experts (totaling 200 people) travel with them in case something happens, and the work doesn't stop. It's hardly a break.

President Donald Trump spent Christmas last year at the same place he did before he entered the White House: at his Palm Beach golf resort, Mar-a-Lago.

President George W. Bush visited his 1,600-acre ranch in Crawford, Texas, 77 times during his eight years in office. Before going on his first official vacation there during his presidency, Bush announced: "I'm headed home to the heartland to listen to the American people and to talk about the values that unite and sustain our country."

President Ronald Reagan's ranch located in the Santa Ynez Mountains of Santa Barbara, California - was his beloved getaway. Trump spent Christmas at his luxurious Florida golf resort.

There is no outcry on where President's go on their annual leave.

By nature human beings can not be pleased. They complain that Mnangagwa spends his time in the air eating Mazondo. Some have complained that his foreign trips are too many. Now he decides to ditch the foreign resorts it becomes an issue again. How much must he do to please the people.

The president has done what is expected to stay at home and not spend money on very expensive holidays and Again abroad.

In the United Kingdom the prime minister can not buy a car or use a car which is not made in United Kingdom.  The convoys of the prime minister. The Queen and other high profile the cars will be home made.
The actions of the president are therefore commendable. It is the new dispensation sure.
 
While the English politicians prefer to go out of the country this can not be imposed on Mnangagwa. In actual fact by staying at home he has boosted Zimbabwe as a good destination.  A Country where the President remains there for holiday is a beautiful country.

We should applaud ED for showing others that you can enjoy your holidays in your own country.


Bazet2000@yahoo,co.uk

Source - Byo24News
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

