Chamisa, a coward politician
MDC leader, Nelson Chamisa has proved to be the most coward politician of all times as far as Zimbabwean political history is concerned. This follows his egocentric decision not to join other political parties under the Political Actors Dialogue (POLAD) in the country.
As one of the many political reforms being implemented under the new dispensation, President Emmerson Mnangagwa introduced and formed POLAD which offered opposition political party's leaders an opportunity to share their views and suggestions they feel may be of great significance in national building. As a way of opening up the democratic space, dialogue by political players in the country is a noble idea which will enable a multiplicity exchange of ideas that will support economy resuscitation.
However, what MDC leader, Chamisa fails to understand is that political dialogue between President Mnangagwa and leaders of other political parties is not a power negotiating platform. POLAD is the only platform that opposition leaders are able to make their valuable contributions towards the developmental agenda Government is pursing in growing Zimbabwe.
A school of thought believes that the main aim of a political dialogue should be to resolve the problems of a nation, not to find who the winner is and who the loser is. Hence, to try and find an answer that is acceptable to all the parties concerned, which would of course require some give and take. In that regard, Chamisa should have joined other political party leaders, if he has the people of Zimbabwe at heart. What matters now is rebuilding the nation and focusing on issues that bring bread and butter to the table of the Zimbabwean citizens.
Posting on his twitter handle, political commentator, Reason Wafawarova slammed at Chamisa's selfish behaviour saying it was sad. Wafawarova tweeted that, "Nelson Chamisa's egoistic ambition has become lugubrious. The doleful declaration of ‘delivering the agenda of the people' on 20 January speaks of a depressed & troubled politician with a tattered woebegone gigantic long defeated personal aspiration packaged as ‘people's agenda'."
Wafawarova's post was in response to the embattled MDC leader, Chamisa who had earlier on posted on his twitter handle that, "ENOUGH IS ENOUGH. We've exhausted all channels. We can't continue to be victims of unjust application of the law. Rights are for all. On Tuesday 21st January we will deliver the people's Agenda 2020 to the nation come what may. #peoplesgovernment."
What surprises most is that Chamisa claims to have exhausted all channels, which is understood not to be true. When he assumed office in November 2017, President Mnangagwa emphasised that his doors were open for dialogue. He stressed that anyone with any views and suggestions that he or she feels are of importance to national building should be tabled before him for further discussions and possible actioning. It is imperative that opposition party leaders understand that they are Zimbabweans before anything else, hence they should desist from furthering foreign agenda and interests that soil Zimbabwe. One would certainly wonder what Chamisa would want to say on his Agenda 2020 which is different from his previous threats of protests.
Earlier this month, POLAD outlined its 2020 work plan for the first quarter of the year. Among other issues, POLAD highlighted that they will be engaged in thematic committee meetings, which will be followed by a capacity building workshop on anti-corruption as well as a consultative meeting on constitutional amendments. Had it been that Chamisa had shown his willingness to work with others; such meetings would be the most opportune time for him to air his views in fostering nation building.
Another member of POLAD, Ms Misihairabwi-Mushonga recently noted that, POLAD was keen on ensuring that governance issues were addressed and would be advising Government on a course of action after wider consultation on various issues.
Since politicians work with people and for the people, Chamisa should be encouraged to swallow his pride and join other political party leaders in deliberating issues that develop the nation, for the betterment of the country rather expending his time on "kudira jecha" which is taking the country backwards.
An English saying notes that "pride is before a fall", something Chamisa should really think about if he wants a fruitful political career.
Source - Sibusiso Ndlamini
