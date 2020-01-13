Man jailed 18 months for stealing household property worth $37 000

Opinion / Columnist

A man from Bulawayo has been slapped with 18 months jail term for theft of property worth $37 000 from a house in the city.Arnold Ndlovu (19) pleaded guilty to unlawful entry into premises and theft when he appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Lizwe Jamela.He was sentenced to effective 18 months in jail.He broke into ILanda house and stole the property worth $37 400 on January 3.The magistrate had sentenced him to 24 months before six months were suspended for five years on condition of good behaviour.The court was told that on January 3 2020, Ndlovu went to the house belonging to Lebohang Malumo (38) scaled the pre-cast wall into the yard before breaking into the house.He then stole property which includes Hisense 32 inch led television, HP laptop, Acer laptop, Blue HP small laptop, BMW car keys, magneto rechargeable light, Adidas satchel and various clothing.On January 8 detectives managed to arrest Ndlovu who implicated his co- accused Brandon and Artwell Ndlovu still at large as his accomplices.The total value stolen was $37 400 and property worth $20 400 was recovered.