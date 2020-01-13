Zanu-PF commissariat implores UK queen to look into solving Zimbabwean problems, considering that her govt caused it

Opinion / Columnist

Queen Elizabeth the Second, by the Grace of God Queen of this Realm and of Her other Realms and Territories, Head of the Commonwealth, Defender of the Faith, is not going to live forever.Since ascending to the throne in 1952, the monarch has seen 14 prime ministers serve Britain and lived through another 13 US presidents. She's now 95 At some point - not for many years yet, we hope - Queen Elizabeth II's reign will come to an end. In May, 2017 it was announced that her husband, Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, would be stepping back from public life after 65 years of service. In August, 2017 the 99 year-old made his final public appearance, attending the parade of the Royal Marines at Buckingham Palace.In her Christmas message, 2017 the queen hinted that her husband's retirement stemmed from a desire to attend to family life after decades of public service. "Even Prince Phillip has decided it's time to slow down a little—having, as he economically put it, 'done his bit,'" Queen Elizabeth said.Although the queen did not directly say that she was also considering retirement, some of her language indicated such a step might be coming.There has been speculation on social media about such a possibility since Philip's retirement.News that is filtering is that the head of the commonwealth the Queen of England may retire. The news though not official has raised serious concerns within ZANU PF. The National Political Commissair comrade Victor Matemadanda said "Whether that is true or not we as the zanu(pf) commissariat will want to implore the Queen to take time and reflect on the problems we have in Zimbabwe and accept that that the problems are largely a creation of not America but Britain in that1. We find ourselves as a colonial subject colonisation which was authorized by the monarchy and the British Government.2. When the political parties went for the Lancaster conference, they went to negotiate with Britain not America because America had no role to play although it involved itself in our business as Zimbabwe.3. It is the British Government under Blair that reneged on its commitment under Margaret Thatcher.4. It is Britain under the same Blair regime that persuaded its allies to punish Zimbabwe.It is only proper and morally,spiritually and socially correct for the same monarch though with different personalities but with the same authority to decisively deal with the Zimbabwe problem once and for all" Cde Matemadanda was talking in the weekly Commissariat statement. He continued to say "Our president in the new dispensation has tried to normalize relations with the United Kingdom" Comrade Matemadanda said that the chain of causation is originating from the Queen's door. He stated that "As Zimbabwe we cannot wish away the historical bond between us and Britain whether right or wrong that reality becomes our history. It is on that reality that we as the commissariat of the revolutionary party zanu (pf) are convinced that Britain and the Queen including the current British prime minister must positively involve themselves in resolving the problems we are faced with in our great country Zimbabwe"If Britain simply removes the sanctions Zimbabwean people will be in in a better economical position.The Queen is more powerful than the ceremonial tag people think. If she wants the state of Zimbabwe to change it will change as she coughs. The life of the common Zimbabwean is in the hands of the Queen.Zimbabwe has suffered enough it is now high time that the Queen waves her wand and Zimbabwean life will be a life.Comrade Matemadanda urges Zimbabweans to stand up and be counted. He urged the nation to work without expecting donations. "If we focus we can do a lot and improve our livelihoods and the lives of many."Cde Matemadanda said each Zimbabwean must work hard to achieve more. We can not just wait for government to provide. We can do our part and enjoy the peace given and provided by ZANU PF.VAZET2000@YAHOO.CO.UK