Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Zanu-PF commissariat implores UK queen to look into solving Zimbabwean problems, considering that her govt caused it

1 hr ago | Views
Queen Elizabeth the Second, by the Grace of God Queen of this Realm and of Her other Realms and Territories, Head of the Commonwealth, Defender of the Faith, is not going to live forever.

Since ascending to the throne in 1952, the monarch has seen 14 prime ministers serve Britain and lived through another 13 US presidents. She's now 95 At some point - not for many years yet, we hope - Queen Elizabeth II's reign will come to an end. In May, 2017 it was announced that her husband, Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, would be stepping back from public life after 65 years of service. In August, 2017 the 99 year-old made his final public appearance, attending the parade of the Royal Marines at Buckingham Palace.

In her Christmas message, 2017 the queen hinted that her husband's retirement stemmed from a desire to attend to family life after decades of public service. "Even Prince Phillip has decided it's time to slow down a little—having, as he economically put it, 'done his bit,'" Queen Elizabeth said.

Although the queen did not directly say that she was also considering retirement, some of her language indicated such a step might be coming.

There has been speculation on social media about such a possibility since Philip's retirement.

News  that is filtering is that the head of the commonwealth  the Queen of England may retire. The news though not official has raised serious concerns within ZANU PF. The National Political Commissair comrade Victor Matemadanda said "Whether that is true or not  we as the zanu(pf) commissariat will want to implore the Queen to take time and reflect on  the problems we have in Zimbabwe and accept that that the problems are largely a creation of not America but Britain in that
1. We find ourselves as a colonial subject colonisation which was authorized by the monarchy and the British Government.
2. When the political parties went for the Lancaster conference, they went to negotiate with Britain not America because America had no role to play although it involved itself in our business as Zimbabwe.
3. It is the British Government under Blair that reneged on its commitment under Margaret Thatcher.
4. It is Britain under the same Blair regime that persuaded its allies to punish Zimbabwe. 

It is only proper and morally,spiritually and socially correct for the same monarch though with different personalities but with the  same authority to decisively deal with the Zimbabwe problem once and for all" Cde Matemadanda was talking in the weekly Commissariat statement.  He continued to say "Our president in the new dispensation has tried to normalize relations with the United Kingdom"  Comrade Matemadanda said that the chain of causation is originating from the Queen's door. He stated that "As Zimbabwe we cannot wish away the historical bond between us and Britain whether right or wrong that reality becomes our history. It is on that reality that we as the commissariat of the revolutionary party  zanu (pf) are convinced that Britain and the Queen including the current British prime minister must positively involve themselves in resolving the problems we are faced with in our great country Zimbabwe"

If Britain simply removes the sanctions Zimbabwean people will be in in a better economical position.

The Queen is more powerful than the ceremonial tag people think. If she wants the state of Zimbabwe to change it will change as she coughs.  The life of the common Zimbabwean is in the hands of the Queen.

Zimbabwe has suffered enough it is now high time that the Queen waves her wand and Zimbabwean life will be a life.

Comrade Matemadanda urges Zimbabweans to stand up and be counted. He urged the nation to work without expecting donations. "If we focus we can do a lot and improve our livelihoods and the lives of many."

Cde Matemadanda said each Zimbabwean must work hard to achieve more. We can not just wait for government to provide. We can do our part and enjoy the peace given and provided by ZANU PF.

VAZET2000@YAHOO.CO.UK


Source - Tarisai Mudahondo
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Top tips for finding cheap cruise deals

1 hr ago | 40 Views

The genesis of machete gangs

1 hr ago | 234 Views

Hottest must-have collectible cars

2 hrs ago | 97 Views

Six vendors nabbed at Jumbo mine

2 hrs ago | 188 Views

Make your car reflect your personality: How to add that feminine touch to your car

2 hrs ago | 103 Views

Court acquits Good Samaritan Journalist over anti govt protest

5 hrs ago | 830 Views

MISA makes written submissions on Media gazetted bill

5 hrs ago | 144 Views

Hunger as a result of climate change rated as at moderate and serious categories

6 hrs ago | 225 Views

Man jailed 18 months for stealing household property worth $37 000

6 hrs ago | 627 Views

MDC Alliance put a sock in it!!!

7 hrs ago | 1592 Views

Chamisa's HONA will solve nothing

7 hrs ago | 1145 Views

WATCH: Armed gold panners celebrate after getting grams of gold

7 hrs ago | 1831 Views

Chamisa in a fix over Mnangagwa dialogue

10 hrs ago | 7042 Views

Mupfumira trial in false start

10 hrs ago | 1273 Views

Terrence Mukupe loses R400k in botched Range Rover deal

10 hrs ago | 3410 Views

Copper thief arrested

10 hrs ago | 798 Views

Mnangagwa restructures Zimbabwe spy agency

10 hrs ago | 3534 Views

Thunderstorms, floods expected

10 hrs ago | 3399 Views

Egodini Phase 1 to be complete in 2nd quarter

10 hrs ago | 1322 Views

Fuel shortages resurface across Zimbabwe

10 hrs ago | 1242 Views

Mnangagwa comes out of leave to make key CIO appointments

10 hrs ago | 1505 Views

Let's watch closely how the Zimbabwe military and the judiciary playout in the case of Chiwengas

10 hrs ago | 1407 Views

Russian-made fighter jets for Zimbabwe's military

10 hrs ago | 1076 Views

Mnangagwa launches fresh onslaught on G40 faction

10 hrs ago | 1553 Views

China snubs Mnangagwa bailout request

10 hrs ago | 1748 Views

'Telecel on the brink of collapse'

10 hrs ago | 812 Views

Zimbabwe governance system beyond repair

10 hrs ago | 270 Views

Mnangagwa, maShurugwi and the coming anarchy

10 hrs ago | 1019 Views

Jonathan Moyo loses Mazowe farm

10 hrs ago | 1723 Views

‘Possessed’ thief loses loot to sex workers

10 hrs ago | 1182 Views

'Chiwenga acutely paranoid and under influence of drugs'

10 hrs ago | 1069 Views

Opposition party formed in Mnangagwa's backyard

10 hrs ago | 851 Views

Mnangagwa clears air on Presidency

10 hrs ago | 1084 Views

Matebeleland South police extend ban on machetes

10 hrs ago | 165 Views

Gold panner invades Mbembesi school

10 hrs ago | 306 Views

Is lithium Zimbabwe's economic game changer?

10 hrs ago | 275 Views

Tapfuma says he is facing trumped-up charges

10 hrs ago | 159 Views

Chiwenga's wife spills the beans

10 hrs ago | 1969 Views

Chamisa plots showdown with police

10 hrs ago | 625 Views

Minister warns police over machete gang alliances

10 hrs ago | 297 Views

Car break in thief appear in court

10 hrs ago | 138 Views

Mnangagwa needs to reach out

10 hrs ago | 199 Views

Sons attack father's girlfriend

10 hrs ago | 421 Views

'Mnangagwa's Zimbabwe needs US$16bn'

10 hrs ago | 188 Views

Musona joins Eupen

10 hrs ago | 627 Views

Zimbabwean passport loses its competitiveness

10 hrs ago | 616 Views

'Corruption fuels Zimbabwe hunger'

10 hrs ago | 146 Views

Competition hits PPC cash flows

10 hrs ago | 146 Views

'Bulawayo shops abusing mealie-meal subsidy'

10 hrs ago | 249 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days