Police provocative (mis) behavior a recipe for political instability

1 hr ago | Views
The MDC Youth Assembly condemns in strongest terms ZRP's unprofessional conduct and misbehavior as exhibited by the recent new low where men in uniform besieged our headquarters, attacked employees and confiscated our computers.

For the umpteenth time ZRP has dared us to act and react through their warlike tendencies.

It is now clear that our police force is now an extension of ZANU PF and at worst act like one of ZANU PF sponsored vigilante group whose sole purpose is to unleash terror on opposition.

As an Assembly, we have always remained loyal to principles of non violence but if the police choose to wear terrorist masks, surely we are left with no option but to treat them as such.

For long, we have tolerated ZRP's terrorist tendencies where they even went to the extent of gruesomely murdering a vendor, Hilton Tamangani.

This is the same police force that mercilessly beat up our supporters in front of our offices when President Nelson Chamisa was about to give Hope of the Nation Address (HONA) late last year.

As if that is not enough, the same police force acting on unfounded allegations by one Linda Masarira that MDC harbour machetes gangs,   today besieged our headquarters at the instigation of ZANU PF.

We all know that Emmerson Mnangagwa is the father of machete gangs known as Mashurugwi and any sideshows like today's attack on our offices will not erase that.

As MDC Youth Assembly,   we would like to warn ZRP that today's attack on our party offices basing on Masarira's frivolous allegations is a clear declaration of war.

We have had enough of this ZRP nonsense and the people are angry and hungry due to failures of this police state.

Clearly ZRP has failed to execute its professional mandate and have become a huge threat to peace and stability and therefore it must be reconstituted.

Stephen Sarkozy Chuma
MDC Youth Assembly National Spokesperson

Source - Stephen Sarkozy Chuma
