Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

The first duty of government is to afford protection its people its citizens

1 hr ago | Views
Dr Masimba Mavaza
The Government Has an Implied Moral Constitutional Duty to Protect Individuals from Harm and from the Mashurugwi.
The continuing failure of the government to respond to the growing threat of Mashurugwi despite affirmative duties to do so, creates a governance vacuum that the Constitution might help fill, if such a responsibility could be found within the document.

Because of the grave risk of serious harms to future generations, our failure to take timely mitigating actions on Mashurugwi issues can be seen as a serious moral failing, especially in the light of our current knowledge and understanding of the problem.
Arresting the messenger does not stop the sender from sending some one else.

GOVERNMENTS almost certainly originated with the need to protect people from conflicts and to provide law and order. Perhaps human nature dictates selfishness, and people inevitably will come to blows over who gets what property or privilege. Or maybe, as KARL MARX explains, it is because the very idea of "PROPERTY" makes people selfish and greedy.

Whatever the reasons, governments first evolved as people discovered that protection was easier if they stayed together in groups and if they all agreed that one (or some) in the group should have more power than others. This recognition is the basis of SOVEREIGNTY, or the right of a group (a country) to be free of outside interference.Part of a government's function is to protect its citizens from outside attack and internal attack.
A country, needs to protect its citizens from one another, and it needs to organize to prevent outside attack. Historically, they have raised armies, and the most successful ones have trained and armed special groups to defend the rest. Indeed in the twentieth century, governments have formed alliances and fought great world wars in the name of protection and providing law order.

But Zimbabwe is a different scenario. Mashurugwi are daring law enforcers and killing people at will. They roam our towns and people are no longer safe in their homes.

The government must act against these thugs and they must bring all the force of law in them.
If it means manning the roads and search all the cars which pass through so be it.

Zimbabwe is the only country we can call ours in the whole world and we must feel safe  behind our doors.  
The country can not watch the Mashurugwi boasting of killing people displaying weapons without shame. We urge the  police to hunt down all those who were in that video. They are terrorists and must never be left alone.
 Citizens deserve better and they must have confidence in their government.

While it should mentioned that Mashurugwi are giving a very bad name to Shurugwi which is a good and a peaceful town. There are no cases of cruel brutal murders in Shurugwi.

It is not a secret that the Mashurugwi originated in Kwekwe under the brutal management of a very high ranking minister who is known and yet very close to the president. When he formed these Cruel satanic vandals he was using them to collect thirty percent of all gold mined from all artisan miners. Kwekwe became like Somalia and this lawlessness was nurtured by the police. This big man mentality allowed the illegal activities to appear normal.

Now that the godfather of the Mashurugwi does not need them anymore they are now behaving like un guided missiles.

They have gone too far attacking and killing police officers, raping and murdering Eighty year olds. Raping minors and reducing the whole mining industry into a killing zone.

The level of rebel exhibited by the Mashurugwi is very high. It has to be contained now. Videos of them chopping people are viral. They use such   devilish such demonic way of killing a person.

The Chief Justice has set aside special courts to deal with the Mashurugwi. This is a welcome move.
But it is disheartening that MDCA wants to play politics with the Mashurugwi. This has drawn anger from Deputy minister of Defence Cde Victor Matemadanda who said. "MDC A must not donate the MaShurugwi  us.

Now before this article is published ten more people will have been killed by the Mashurugwi. The Mashurugwi have killed more people in the times of peace than those killed in the war.

Now the Mashurugwi are costing our mining industry. They are putting Zimbabwe on the high crime alert.
In all this demonic activities the country is the one which is suffering.

Miners are panicking the country  burns the Mashurugwi are boasting.
The nation groans and the citizens mourn they all look up to the government for protection.
How many have to die before the Mashurugwi are put to order together with those who support them.
The president must authorise the army to jump in action.

People can not leave in fear of the machete  wielding lunatics. The police are failing so the army must be invited to bring back peace and order.
Our country deserves better.
The Government has a duty of care and a duty of protection.
The strength of the government must be seen in the protection.

Vszet2000@yahoo.co.uk

Source - Dr Masimba Mavaza
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mnangagwa faces serious challenges

42 mins ago | 259 Views

Econet wants to hike tariffs

45 mins ago | 93 Views

Obert Gutu dumps Khupe's MDC-T

49 mins ago | 259 Views

British govt issues travel warning to Zimbabwe

57 mins ago | 533 Views

Netone gives birth to Club 373

1 hr ago | 131 Views

Percy Gwanyanya takes philanthropic work to all corners of Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 68 Views

The name Mashurugwi irks the Shurugwi residents

1 hr ago | 173 Views

Zanu PF surges closer to its 5 million recruitment target as Chamisa fights to deliver SONA

1 hr ago | 168 Views

Nurses issue strike threat

4 hrs ago | 734 Views

No Machetes found at MDC HQ

4 hrs ago | 799 Views

Chiwenga seeks to take wife fight out of court

4 hrs ago | 2186 Views

Wife orders hubby to sleep with mum

4 hrs ago | 1261 Views

Man demands lover's underwear after break up

4 hrs ago | 624 Views

De Jongh crashes Bosso car and walks away

4 hrs ago | 1233 Views

R50k lobola robbery: family suspects relative mot injiva

4 hrs ago | 916 Views

Police raid MDC party HQ

4 hrs ago | 214 Views

Zenzo Moyo gets calls of 'his death'

4 hrs ago | 708 Views

Algeria to play at BF

4 hrs ago | 260 Views

Civil servants receive cushioning allowances

4 hrs ago | 554 Views

Job scam resurfaces in Bulawayo streets

4 hrs ago | 236 Views

Man loses US$4 000 to hooker

4 hrs ago | 263 Views

Bosso's British coach arrives

4 hrs ago | 174 Views

Anthrax ravages parts of Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 65 Views

Zimbabwe-born teen becomes UK's youngest pilot

4 hrs ago | 213 Views

Trainee lawyer jailed for rape

4 hrs ago | 202 Views

Mubaiwa, Chiwenga court hearing deferred

4 hrs ago | 47 Views

Met Office forecasts wet weekend

4 hrs ago | 157 Views

Junior cops rebel over poor working conditions, police abort operation

4 hrs ago | 261 Views

'Nhlanhla Ndiweni dismissal above board'

4 hrs ago | 202 Views

Govt rolls out community radio stations

4 hrs ago | 42 Views

Police raid Chamisa's headquarters

4 hrs ago | 119 Views

ZACC closes in on fuel smugglers

4 hrs ago | 141 Views

Jonathan Moyo squeals over farm

4 hrs ago | 160 Views

Ex-Zesa bosses, Mangoma seek discharge

4 hrs ago | 63 Views

Defence ministry accountant denied bail

4 hrs ago | 86 Views

77 gold panners jailed 2 years

4 hrs ago | 88 Views

Journalist acquitted on anti-govt protest charge

4 hrs ago | 31 Views

Kwekwe magistrate remanded to February

4 hrs ago | 72 Views

Chiwenga eats humble pie

4 hrs ago | 2273 Views

Police search for machetes at Chamisa's Harvest House

4 hrs ago | 105 Views

Police provocative (mis) behavior a recipe for political instability

15 hrs ago | 1018 Views

Cops raid Tsvangirai house

16 hrs ago | 2690 Views

Top tips for finding cheap cruise deals

19 hrs ago | 376 Views

Zanu-PF commissariat implores UK queen to look into solving Zimbabwean problems, considering that her govt caused it

19 hrs ago | 1959 Views

The genesis of machete gangs

19 hrs ago | 2031 Views

Hottest must-have collectible cars

19 hrs ago | 569 Views

Six vendors nabbed at Jumbo mine

19 hrs ago | 1405 Views

Make your car reflect your personality: How to add that feminine touch to your car

19 hrs ago | 349 Views

Court acquits Good Samaritan Journalist over anti govt protest

23 hrs ago | 1246 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days