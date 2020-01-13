Percy Gwanyanya takes philanthropic work to all corners of Zimbabwe

Opinion / Columnist

Tinashe Eric Muzamhindo leading Thinker for Zimbabwe Institute of Strategic Thinking (ZIST) and he can be contacted at tinamuzala@gmail.com

Harare based business man and philanthropist Percy Gwanyanya (37) has launched a scholarship program which will benefit many across the country.Gwanyanya who is the founder and Managing Director of Bullion group has ploughed back into the community through giving and reaching out to many.Bullion group is a diversified group into trade Finance and structured Finance, Financial services, Tobacco production and trading, commodities trading, technology and medical health care.The group has 11 companies in Zimbabwe and south Africa , which includes Bullion Leaf Zimbabwe, Bullion Leaf exports, Bullion Commodities International, Bullion Financial Services, Bullion Technologies, Bullion Health Care, Bullion Traders International (SA), Percycon Advisory Services and Percycon Global Fund Managers (SA).Gwanyanya who is believed to be behind the Anthony's Primary school scholarship program which has benefitted more than 110 students who had no option except to drop out from their primary school studies.The Bullion Founder has also extended a help to schools around the area including Anthony Secondary school which is set to benefit from the same facility.Percy (37) who rose from humble beginnings in Zaka district, Masvingo Province has made great strides across the country.Percy Gwanyanya who is also a motivational speaker and strategist is one of the few Economists who have come up with position papers presented to senior Government officials particularly Finance Minister Muthuli Ncube.In a statement to the media Mr. Gwanyanya said the scholarship program is supportive of the group's vision to create a sustainable brand which will outlive its founders.The scholarship program is a provision for the underprivileged and those with potential but currently facing financial problems to continue with their studies at a time when our economy is experiencing challenges of historical proportion.One of the key attributes which Gwanyanya pointed out is discipline as one of the key areas for flourishing the brand for Bullion group.Previously the young business man has bankrolled Zaka schools tournament which was won by Zivavose in September, 2019.Amongst his philanthropic work, he has supported Tariro Trust pupils with school fees for some of its deserving beneficiaries.In one of his key statements to the press, the Harare based business consultant made it clear that he is concerned about affording people the opportunity to realize their full potential and fulfilling their life time dreams and aspirations.He has emphasized much on discipline and hardworking as key attributes of success.