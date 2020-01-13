Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Zanu-PF orientation project stinks

2 hrs ago | Views
IN our Friday edition of NewsDay, we carried a story where Zanu-PF was reported to be shortlisting graduate teachers to undergo some form of compulsory political orientation at the Herbert Chitepo Ideological School as a pre-condition for joining the public service.

Although there is nothing wrong in moulding citizens that are sold out to the cause of their nation through the concept of patriotism, it becomes worrisome when the ruling party takes a leading role in a programme that is supposed to be led by government.

This Zanu-PF-State conflation has been outed as the chief cause of the deep-seated polarisation that has rocked our country since independence, and needs to be nipped in the bud if we are to truly become one nation.

After the National Youth Programme failed to attract significant buy-in from the youth, it is quite unfortunate that Zanu-PF thinks its desire to "orient" teachers through the Chitepo Ideological School before deployment is going to work. Patriotism can never be a Zanu-PF project. It should be a national project that transcends narrow and parochial party interests.

The fact that the "orientation school" is housed at the Zanu-PF headquarters, and that the party is particularly targeting graduate teachers who are members of the party and are set to undergo a "basic orientation course" debunks the notion that it is a national programme.

It is our hope, however, that this programme will not be used to ensure that only Zanu-PF-linked graduate teachers will be able to secure employment on the basis of their political connection.

Opportunities for teaching should be availed to all qualified teachers regardless of their political affiliation.
The fact that the party will submit these names to the Public Service Commission raises a stink.

This can be deemed as interfering with the teaching profession, and could be an attempt to punish teachers aligned to the opposition as government has often accused the educators of colluding with the opposition and influencing students in that regard. These are practices that should be condemned to the dustbin of history.

The Zanu-PF government should instead be seized with issues to do with improving teachers' salaries and working conditions, rather than seeking to "orient" or "re-orient" grown-up graduates desperate for jobs.

Source - newsday
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Trespasser stones house owner

42 mins ago | 69 Views

Mnangagwa's maize subsidy sabotaged

2 hrs ago | 369 Views

Chamisa to set up MDC rural structures

2 hrs ago | 375 Views

Kasukuwere speaks out

2 hrs ago | 944 Views

'Mnangagwa in no hurry to fix economy'

2 hrs ago | 358 Views

'US, Britain sponsoring terror groups in Zimbabwe'

2 hrs ago | 554 Views

Drunk man run over by haulage truck

2 hrs ago | 317 Views

Modi woos Indian investors to Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 234 Views

Liberation: Did somebody say Fanon?

2 hrs ago | 62 Views

Telecel seeks tariffs review to stay afloat

2 hrs ago | 40 Views

Polad economic summit on the cards

2 hrs ago | 69 Views

14 die in bus, lorry collision

2 hrs ago | 204 Views

No offer as yet for Prince Dube from Chinese club

2 hrs ago | 63 Views

Hwange power station flooded, serious loadshedding expected

2 hrs ago | 186 Views

Bosso's flower that blossomed elsewhere

2 hrs ago | 94 Views

F1 racecourse construction begins in Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 107 Views

Mealie-meal tracker launched

2 hrs ago | 101 Views

Bosso's endless expatriate romance

2 hrs ago | 47 Views

Civil servants to reveal source of funds

2 hrs ago | 135 Views

Chunga gets undeserved favours

2 hrs ago | 205 Views

We have a full-blown crisis

2 hrs ago | 66 Views

Mthuli Ncube sticks to his guns

2 hrs ago | 81 Views

University fees subsidised

2 hrs ago | 118 Views

Govt mulls Telecel debt equity swap

2 hrs ago | 27 Views

Shocking corruption at Passport Office

2 hrs ago | 202 Views

Corruption: A national security threat

2 hrs ago | 37 Views

Zimbabwe Commonwealth bid nears

2 hrs ago | 59 Views

All-out war on machete gangs

2 hrs ago | 128 Views

China to inject fresh funds into Zimbabwe economy?

2 hrs ago | 53 Views

Chiwenga, wife act to end feud

2 hrs ago | 152 Views

Zimbabwe platinum leakages hurting national purse

2 hrs ago | 36 Views

Zimbabwe doctors give up, trickle back to work

2 hrs ago | 60 Views

Couple in $500,000 money-laundering scam

2 hrs ago | 84 Views

Mphoko's daughter slams Mnangagwa's govt for lack of respect

2 hrs ago | 71 Views

Witchcraft, power in Zimbabwe politics

2 hrs ago | 49 Views

Zimbabwe governance system beyond fixing

2 hrs ago | 44 Views

Notorious machete gang members arrested

2 hrs ago | 422 Views

'Trump is a pierrot'

2 hrs ago | 62 Views

Residents flock mine to get travel passes

12 hrs ago | 2561 Views

Chaos at police station as junior cops defy seniors

19 hrs ago | 6880 Views

Mnangagwa faces serious challenges

23 hrs ago | 10383 Views

Econet wants to hike tariffs

23 hrs ago | 2501 Views

Obert Gutu dumps Khupe's MDC-T

23 hrs ago | 6533 Views

British govt issues travel warning to Zimbabwe

23 hrs ago | 7837 Views

Netone gives birth to Club 373

23 hrs ago | 2072 Views

Zanu PF surges closer to its 5 million recruitment target as Chamisa fights to deliver SONA

23 hrs ago | 7109 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days