Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Corruption: A national security threat

2 hrs ago | Views
THE Willowgate Scandal, one of the major investigative stories in the history of the media in Zimbabwe, is pregnant with many important lessons.

When the scandal was first exposed in the media, then Cabinet minister Enos Nkala resigned. And after the findings were published, another implicated politician, Maurice Nyagumbo, also resigned and later took his own life.

Since that 1988 scandal, which shook the political establishment to its core and attracted attention from around the world, Zimbabwe has had to grapple with numerous cases of corruption both in the public and private sector.

The cancer seems to be festering throughout Zimbabwe's body politic — in civil society organisations, churches, schools, the courts and other institutions charged with protecting the generality of the populace and the country at large.

It is disheartening to note the same institutions mandated with the responsibility of ensuring prudence and adherence to the laws of the country have themselves been mired in corruption scandals, a fact that at one point was raised by His Excellency President Mnangagwa.

Yet, several studies by respected organisations and scholars from around the world have concluded that strong public institutions are important in fostering economic growth and safeguarding a country's national security.

Today, Zimbabwe finds itself in the grip of a myriad of challenges that continuously test its solidity.

Strong institutions ensure that issues of corruption are dealt with promptly as there should be coordination amongst all arms of the State.

Oftentimes, criminals exploit the laxity in institutions to evade justice. There is, therefore, urgent need to capacitate all insitutions dealing with issues of law and order, including the delivery of justice particlularly in tackling complicated cases.

In our Society Section of this newspaper, we have a detailed undercover report on the rampant corruption taking place at the Registrar-General's Office where thousands of citizens are failing to secure identity documents and the much-sought-after passport because of an opaque system that favours the corrupt.

What is even more disturbing is that officials at the Passport Office barely raise an eyebrow as bribe-paying applicants are helped to jump the queue by syndicates involving corrupt staffers at the Registrar-General's Offices and their runners.

As a country we have a huge problem when a few individuals at the RG's Office can hold to ransom thousands of people just to line their pockets.

This is the same with a few groups of machete-wielding gangs terrorising entire communities and even having the guts to attack the police, not to mention attempting to overrun entire  police stations.

We hope Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage Minister Kazembe Kazembe, whose ministry is responsible for both the Zimbabwe Republic Police and the the Registrar-General's Department, will "deal with the culprits involved" in these despicable acts of corruption.

In a televised interview with ZBC-TV last year, President Mnangagwa conceded that "corruption is deep rooted".

"I thought by making a pronouncement that 'let us fight corruption' it will go away. No. It's not like that. To fight corruption, you need the police to investigate,  but there are elements of corruption in the police.

"Once you get past the corruption in the police, the National Prosecution Authority has to prosecute, but there are also elements of corruption in the NPA. Then the case must go to court and there are also elements that are corrupt in the judiciary. So the fight is so wide and deep," he said.

Corruption is dehumanising, it is corrosive, it is a disease and like every other disease left untreated, it kills. This vice is now a matter of national security and authorities ought to treat it as such.

Corruption is a cancer, which takes the nation backwards and causes insecurity. Corruption is now a security threat because it is causing some individuals to create mafias or alliances for protection when found on the wrong side of the law.

Ordinary citizens expect authorities to address issues of corruption seriously because any perception of lethargy or lack of action creates disharmony and lack of public trust in institutions. We cannot allow a situation where development is stifled  by individuals who want to benefit at the expense of the whole nation.

Like President Mnangagwa has repeatedly said "… the fight against corruption requires the participation of every institution and individuals for a corrupt-free society. We need the support of the population and citizens."

Zimbabweans in every part of this country must heed the President's call and play their part, not just for their own sake, but for future generations to inherit a better country.

Source - sundaymail
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Trespasser stones house owner

38 mins ago | 60 Views

Mnangagwa's maize subsidy sabotaged

2 hrs ago | 351 Views

Chamisa to set up MDC rural structures

2 hrs ago | 365 Views

Kasukuwere speaks out

2 hrs ago | 913 Views

'Mnangagwa in no hurry to fix economy'

2 hrs ago | 343 Views

'US, Britain sponsoring terror groups in Zimbabwe'

2 hrs ago | 526 Views

Drunk man run over by haulage truck

2 hrs ago | 309 Views

Modi woos Indian investors to Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 230 Views

Liberation: Did somebody say Fanon?

2 hrs ago | 62 Views

Telecel seeks tariffs review to stay afloat

2 hrs ago | 40 Views

Polad economic summit on the cards

2 hrs ago | 69 Views

14 die in bus, lorry collision

2 hrs ago | 199 Views

No offer as yet for Prince Dube from Chinese club

2 hrs ago | 61 Views

Hwange power station flooded, serious loadshedding expected

2 hrs ago | 180 Views

Bosso's flower that blossomed elsewhere

2 hrs ago | 92 Views

F1 racecourse construction begins in Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 101 Views

Mealie-meal tracker launched

2 hrs ago | 99 Views

Bosso's endless expatriate romance

2 hrs ago | 47 Views

Civil servants to reveal source of funds

2 hrs ago | 133 Views

Chunga gets undeserved favours

2 hrs ago | 203 Views

We have a full-blown crisis

2 hrs ago | 65 Views

Mthuli Ncube sticks to his guns

2 hrs ago | 78 Views

University fees subsidised

2 hrs ago | 113 Views

Govt mulls Telecel debt equity swap

2 hrs ago | 27 Views

Shocking corruption at Passport Office

2 hrs ago | 198 Views

Zimbabwe Commonwealth bid nears

2 hrs ago | 59 Views

All-out war on machete gangs

2 hrs ago | 125 Views

China to inject fresh funds into Zimbabwe economy?

2 hrs ago | 53 Views

Chiwenga, wife act to end feud

2 hrs ago | 150 Views

Zimbabwe platinum leakages hurting national purse

2 hrs ago | 33 Views

Zimbabwe doctors give up, trickle back to work

2 hrs ago | 57 Views

Couple in $500,000 money-laundering scam

2 hrs ago | 84 Views

Mphoko's daughter slams Mnangagwa's govt for lack of respect

2 hrs ago | 68 Views

Zanu-PF orientation project stinks

2 hrs ago | 20 Views

Witchcraft, power in Zimbabwe politics

2 hrs ago | 48 Views

Zimbabwe governance system beyond fixing

2 hrs ago | 42 Views

Notorious machete gang members arrested

2 hrs ago | 410 Views

'Trump is a pierrot'

2 hrs ago | 61 Views

Residents flock mine to get travel passes

11 hrs ago | 2555 Views

Chaos at police station as junior cops defy seniors

19 hrs ago | 6877 Views

Mnangagwa faces serious challenges

23 hrs ago | 10378 Views

Econet wants to hike tariffs

23 hrs ago | 2501 Views

Obert Gutu dumps Khupe's MDC-T

23 hrs ago | 6531 Views

British govt issues travel warning to Zimbabwe

23 hrs ago | 7829 Views

Netone gives birth to Club 373

23 hrs ago | 2072 Views

Zanu PF surges closer to its 5 million recruitment target as Chamisa fights to deliver SONA

23 hrs ago | 7092 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days