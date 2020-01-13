Latest News Editor's Choice


Chunga gets undeserved favours

2 hrs ago | Views
Following an exemption by the Brighton Malandule-led Zifa's Technical Development Committee, Moses Chunga is now allowed to coach in the Premier Soccer League.

Chunga does not possess the CAF A Licence, which is a prerequisite for coaches in the top flight. However, on the basis of his coaching experience in the flagship league, he has been given the green light to coach.

Chunga won the league title with Gunners in 2009 and had stints with PSL teams Dynamos, CAPS United and Shabanie Mine, before the CAF A requirement came into effect.

The technical committee which sat yesterday and came up with a shortlist of candidates for the Warriors coaching post, also exempted Agent Sawu, Luke Jukulile, Amini Soma Phiri, Bongani Mafu and Shadreck Mugurasawe, who was recently appointed head coach at newly promoted Mutare side Tenax.

"We sat and deliberated on the applications for exemption of coaches without the CAF A License. Since we have not had the courses for CAF A, we looked at the experience of the coaches and also looked at those with the CAF B equivalent. "Six coaches were exempted from the CAF A requirement," Malandule said.

He added that the shortlist of candidates for the Warriors coaching post have since been forwarded to the Zifa board.

"We also sat and deliberated on the applicants for the Warriors job and came up with a shortlist that we have forwarded to the Zifa board. "I can't disclose the names at the moment. As you know, it is the mandate of the Zifa board to appoint the national team coach.

"We are aware that the nation is anxious as we have upcoming African Cup of Nations matches against Algeria. The announcement will be made soon," Malandule said.

However, our sources said Joey Antipas, the only local coach who applied for the Warriors job, is on the shortlist. ln addition, the sources told The Sunday Mail Sport that former Highlanders coach Elroy Akbay and Leicester City International Academy coach Alistair Heath, who are both prepared to take a low salary, are also being considered.



Source - sundaymail
