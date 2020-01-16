Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

A tribute to the late Dr Oliver Mtukudzi

1 hr ago | Views
On 23 January 2019. I received a text message from my daughter Hazel Rumbidzai saying "Nematambudziko Tuku atisiya your favourite musician".

"Tuku" Mtukudzi was a musician, businessman, philanthropist, human rights activist and UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador for Southern Africa Region. Tuku was considered to have been Zimbabwe's most renowned and internationally recognised cultural icon of all time.

It was a very sad day in Zimbabwe when we lost one of the gallant musical superstar and icon in music industry Dr Oliver Mtukudzi popularly known as Tuku.

Dr Oliver Mtukudzi left a painful gap in the industry , hard to fill and it shall never be the same without his music.Today those who really understand who Oliver Mtukudzi was,  will understand what I am saying.

Probably he knew that one of these days he will leave this world when he penned down a song 'Pangu pese ndasakura ndazunza'. He used to play this song whenever he was about to finish his show. During the show when he started  playing this song then people would know that it was the right time to fumble their handsite into their pockets to check whether their car keys were within their reach or there was enough bus fare to take them home.

Oliver Mtukudzi was in a class of his own as far as Zimbabwean music is concerned and no one matched him. His Katekwe music would cut across all the generations and borders beyond.

One of his song - 'Rufu ndimadzogonyedze' also gives me fresh memories of such times whenever I lost a relative or a friend. His music was pregnant with powerful messages as he could serenade and tackle political, social and economic issues bedevelling the nation. He was solid and powerful.

'Kana takunda tichazoonana kudenga'
One of the greatest song produced by this superstar which gives hope to the Christian society in the world. Most of his fans called him Mdhara Tuku and his spirit still lives through his music ,no one can fill his shoes after he was physically taken from us and those songs give guidance, solace and comfort to our daily lives.

I share the same sentiments with other Tuku fans , that his music was well arranged with an Afro Jazz flavour. The lyrics were full of deeper meanings and our strengths come from his songs.

A lot of people would agree with me that Oliver Mtukudzi was a legend and I am proud to have attended many of his shows in my life, little did I know that I would not attend his live shows again.

There should be someone out there maybe her two daughters Selmor and Samantha Mtukudzi to carry on with the baton and keep the fire burning. Will that silk voice be there? They must show that they can do it with the help of those people who have been working with their father. They will help them along the way.

Legends do not die, I feel like Tuku is still there each time I play his music. May he continue to rest in melody. I thought I was the only one who listened to his music. There are many South Africans, Mozambicans Zambians just to mention a few who listened to his music and appreciated hos work.

I would drop a tear when listening to his music so emotional. His music still speaks to us but its hard to accept that the man who rocked public bars, stadia, weddings and different parts of functions is no more.

Dr Oliver Mtukudzi will live on in our hearts because of how he moved us through his compositions and performance and the way he was strumming the guitar.

I still try to decipher the message in some of his lyrical prowess because he brought Shona language to life by using deep idioms. Let us celebrate his footprints on this planet because he achieved his assignment.

As a big fan of Dr Oliver Mtukudzi,  I also could not believe that it's now a year since his untimely death. May his soul continue to rest in power. He fought a good fight we will forever miss and cherish his voice forever.

Oliver Mtujudzi left a musical legacy which will represent Africa to the whole world forever and what I like most is the fact that he tried to unite Zimbabweans through his powerful tracks.

Dr Oliver Mtukudzi the Superstar's loss is still very painful when I think about it. I guess this place is not our home. We must keep his legacy alive. I can hear him sing, Muriziso pa ndinofamba, Muriziso pandisiri, Chinditarisirai pandisiri, pandinofamba ivai navo! Mhuri yangu ndicho choga chinhu chandinacho! He always prayed for all Zimbabweans families.

Contacts
Facebook - Leonard Koni
Twitter - @Leokoni
WhatsApp - +27616868508
Email - konileonard606@gmail.com

Source - Leonard Koni
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Changing labels of Empty Bottle - Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 275 Views

Former legislator accused govt of being inactive in dealing with economic crisis

2 hrs ago | 373 Views

WAATCH: Njube high school students demonstrate against school

5 hrs ago | 3423 Views

Shock as Prophet turns water into wine

6 hrs ago | 3913 Views

'Mnangagwa plotting a genocide using Mashurugwi gangs'

6 hrs ago | 3991 Views

3 suspended over Harare water shortages

7 hrs ago | 1386 Views

Mutare bus accident death toll rises to 16

7 hrs ago | 1677 Views

Chamisa's Tuesday rally still on

7 hrs ago | 1902 Views

Muchinguri sued over 2019 army assault

7 hrs ago | 1147 Views

Zanu-PF, Police clash in Mazowe

7 hrs ago | 1908 Views

CIOs pounce on PTUZ leader

7 hrs ago | 1577 Views

Chiyangwa in Cosafa storm

7 hrs ago | 1544 Views

Police gun down smuggling kingpin

7 hrs ago | 1569 Views

Juvenile in court for attempted rape

7 hrs ago | 915 Views

Zapu vows to steer devolution

7 hrs ago | 335 Views

Police sanction MDC's Agenda 2020 event

7 hrs ago | 822 Views

Zimbabwe economy to contract by 5.5% says UN

10 hrs ago | 1316 Views

Zimbabwean coaches ignore Warriors job

11 hrs ago | 1877 Views

Army pays medical bills for accident victims

11 hrs ago | 1821 Views

Venda soapie to premiere on ZBCtv

11 hrs ago | 897 Views

60 years jail for armed robber cop

11 hrs ago | 1797 Views

Chiwenga visits Mnangagwa

11 hrs ago | 8059 Views

Muduhwa TS Galaxy deal 'hits snag'

11 hrs ago | 1228 Views

Ex-Defence accountant labelled a flight risk, denied bail

11 hrs ago | 917 Views

Council refuse trucks stuck in SA for 3 years

11 hrs ago | 946 Views

Smuggler shot dead, 6 arrested

11 hrs ago | 1228 Views

Environment levy for Zimbabwe miners on the cards

11 hrs ago | 183 Views

Mnangagwa's police allow Chamisa to launch MDC's agenda 2020

11 hrs ago | 2499 Views

ZACC probes drug thefts at hospitals

11 hrs ago | 354 Views

Hwange floods threaten power supplies

11 hrs ago | 766 Views

In Pictures: Soldiers arrested for stock theft

22 hrs ago | 5899 Views

Jelous siblings jailed for attacking father's girlfriend

23 hrs ago | 2617 Views

Man caught shoplifting books

24 hrs ago | 4260 Views

Minor drowns in flooded river

24 hrs ago | 1779 Views

Police seize journalist's phone

24 hrs ago | 1869 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days