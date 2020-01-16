Latest News Editor's Choice


Teacher kneels before Mohadi in pay rise plea

A BEITBRIDGE male teacher at the weekend knelt down before Vice-President Kembo Mohadi begging him to influence an upward pay review for teachers.

Poloko Malapela, a teacher at Dulivhadzimo Primary School, who was the master of ceremonies at the funeral of Admire Mbedzi, Mohadi's nephew who was buried on Saturday, drew both sympathy and praise from the crowd when he made his passionate plea.

"I have a request Vice-President Mohadi, I am going to kneel down to drive home this important message to you," Malapela said, as he crouched in front of Mohadi.

"We are suffering and life has become hard and can you please put word for us so we can have a salary raise."

For a moment, the sombre mood at Mohadi's Mtetengwe homestead was lightened as mourners cheered on Malapela, who soon after driving his point home returned to funeral business.

Earlier, Mohadi had explained that if government released more money into the market, it would have inflationary effects.

He did not respond to Malapela's request, but merely nodded his head.

Zimbabwean teachers have reportedly gone on a nationwide go-slow to press for a pay rise, arguing that their salaries were too low and they could not afford to send their children to the very schools they are stationed.

Civil servants received cushioning allowances ranging between $400 and $800 this month.

However, they have been demanding that their employer adjusts their salaries to match what they used to earn during the dollarisation period.

Source - newsday
