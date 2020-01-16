Opinion / Columnist
Minister's son torches family farmhouse
Home Affairs deputy minister Mike Madiro's son allegedly torched his parents' eight-roomed farmhouse at Odzi Farm on Friday following an argument over the sale of two oxen.
On Saturday, Shingirai (23) appeared before Mutare magistrate Tamara Chibindi, who remanded him to January 30 on $1 000 bail.
It is the State's case that on the day in question, Shingirai, who was reportedly stopped from selling the family's two oxen, threatened his parents with death.
His parents then ran for dear life after which he torched the family's house, destroying property worth $90 000.
Shingirai is denying the charge.
Source - newsday
