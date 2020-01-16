Prophet Angel pays fees for entire school - for whole year

Opinion / Columnist

Parents and pupils at a Mashonaland East school were left stunned last week after they were told that a Good Samaritan had paid their schools fees – for the whole year.Tafireyi Phiri, the headmaster of Kadyamadare Primary School in Mashonaland East has told of his delight at having to inform all 797 pupils and their parents at the start of the new term that school fees should be the least of their worries this year.If the struggling parents thought God had answered their prayers, it turned out they were not far from the truth – the gift came from the Uebert Angel Foundation, founded by the popular TV preacher prophet Uebert Angel and his wife, Beverley.Phiri told H-Metro: "There's no substitute for education. It's indeed a great move to invest in our children's future."Phiri described Angel's intervention in the midst of a deepening economic crisis and runaway inflation which has wiped out savings and eroded incomes as a "divine act… at such a time like this.""It's now left to my teachers to deliver our promise of quality education," he said.Prophet Angel founded the Spirit Embassy in 2007, and the church now boasts of dozens of churches in several countries, including the United Kingdom where he is based.Pastor Felix Angel said the gesture was part of their ‘Adopt a School' programme "which seeks to relieve parents from the burden of school fees."He added: "‘Adopt-a-School' has no link with any parent or student, we are not even meeting the parents. More schools are going to receive this aid throughout the year."