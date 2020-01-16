Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

MDC linked youths excluded from army recruitment

1 hr ago | Views
Young Zimbabweans who went to city schools will be prevented from joining the army, in an apparent move to bar MDC supporters from the military, ZimLive has learnt.

The army invited applications from potential new recruits in August last year, and thousands of young, unemployed Zimbabweans applied for a career in the military.

But military sources say a further directive was issued by the army's top brass directing that any applicants who attended a school in an urban area should not be drafted during vetting.

The move is part of a secret strategy by army chiefs to contain swelling anger in the ranks over conditions of service, which they fear could erupt in open rebellion when young, free-thinking recruits from opposition hotbeds join the army.

A senior army source who spoke to ZimLive said he felt obligated to speak out because the move was unconstitutional.

"The army should be representative of the entire community of Zimbabweans, and this kind of discrimination clearly infringes the constitution and brings shame to our military," the official said.

In a further move to stop strikes by health workers from collapsing the health service, military chiefs have directed that the next intake for nurses should reserve a large quota for soldiers.

An official in the health ministry said the army had directed that as many as three quarters of nurse trainees for the next intake, likely in May, would come from the military.

"They hope that in the event of strikes as has been witnessed over the last two years, they will keep hospitals open using these army nurses," the official said, asking not to be named.

The government has faced pressure from poorly paid doctors and nurses over the last year, but ministers have dedicated their time to undermining the labour movement through creating rival pro-government unions and changing laws to ban health workers from striking.

Questions left for army spokesman, Lieutenant Colonel Alphios Makotore, had not been responded to.

Source - zimlive
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

PTUZ ready to defend Njube High School teacher

40 mins ago | 193 Views

Debts incurred before 22nd of Feb. 2019 shall be settled in local currency, court rules

40 mins ago | 109 Views

Chamisa says Mnangagwa must surrender job to him

1 hr ago | 376 Views

'Nkomo stalled Zambezi Water Project'

1 hr ago | 292 Views

ZimTrade urges competitiveness on export market

1 hr ago | 57 Views

Things giving Mthuli sleepless nights

1 hr ago | 247 Views

Prophet Angel pays fees for entire school - for whole year

1 hr ago | 260 Views

Doctors leave Zimbabwe in droves amid govt hostility

1 hr ago | 190 Views

'Mnangagwa has failed on human rights'

1 hr ago | 51 Views

Zimbabwe to adopt smart agriculture

1 hr ago | 49 Views

Chipangano terror campaign emboldened me, says Mashwede

1 hr ago | 68 Views

Zanu-PF, police clash in Mazowe

1 hr ago | 92 Views

Minister's son torches family farmhouse

1 hr ago | 152 Views

Chiwenga itching for a showdown with Marry Mubaiwa

1 hr ago | 116 Views

Chamisa's MDC under siege

1 hr ago | 101 Views

Parents force open incomplete school

1 hr ago | 49 Views

Mnangagwa feels the pressure over roller meal

1 hr ago | 70 Views

Air Zimbabwe plane in second coming

1 hr ago | 103 Views

Teacher kneels before Mohadi in pay rise plea

1 hr ago | 85 Views

Mthuli Ncube must stop lying on inflation

1 hr ago | 32 Views

Chamisa's allies lose relatives to MaShurugwi

1 hr ago | 69 Views

State withdraws charges against Guvamombe

1 hr ago | 66 Views

Police name Mutare accident victims

1 hr ago | 74 Views

Warriors discover World Cup opponents

1 hr ago | 76 Views

US$4 000 theft hooker remanded in custody

1 hr ago | 76 Views

Mubaiwa must surrender all 3 valid Zimbabwean passports

1 hr ago | 101 Views

Chamisa's political demise beckons

1 hr ago | 90 Views

Zimbabwe faces serious political instability'

1 hr ago | 100 Views

Cop jailed for bedding 13-yr-old

1 hr ago | 71 Views

2 die in Luveve road crash

1 hr ago | 78 Views

Teachers rule out strike

1 hr ago | 59 Views

15 machete gangsters raid gold mine

1 hr ago | 61 Views

Wicknell Chivayo gets title deeds back

1 hr ago | 38 Views

Court orders Ginimbi to pay US$58k more duty

1 hr ago | 78 Views

ZACC seeks more storage facilities for recovered ill-gotten wealth

1 hr ago | 36 Views

Zimra demands passenger lists at border

1 hr ago | 260 Views

Doctors meet Chiwenga

1 hr ago | 98 Views

ZACC arrests another top army officer

1 hr ago | 108 Views

Chiwenga, Marry out-of-court bid crumbles

1 hr ago | 123 Views

Chamisa to close window for negotiations very soon

1 hr ago | 86 Views

'Mnangagwa, Chiwenga see eye to eye'

1 hr ago | 79 Views

Man arrested for axe murder

2 hrs ago | 131 Views

African leaders abandon Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 3819 Views

MLF supports Njube High pupils

5 hrs ago | 891 Views

Chamisa risks arrest for attempting to cause unrest

6 hrs ago | 3287 Views

USD debts can be repaid in local currency, Zimbabwe Supreme Court rules

7 hrs ago | 3703 Views

Police release names of Mutare accident victims

8 hrs ago | 1785 Views

WATCH: Drunk driver only worried about whisky after driving into river

8 hrs ago | 2339 Views

Hwange Thermal Power Station back on grid after heavy rains

9 hrs ago | 894 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days