Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Polad: A deceptive monster with wickedly curved horns!

24 secs ago | Views
While it is an undeniable fact that the current social, political and economic decay in Zimbabwe sorely yearns for dialogue to castrate it, the current but shabbily  crafted so-called Political Actors Dialogue (Polad) is not befitting or qualifiable for credible and genuine dialogue. Having been initiated and single-handedly established by Mr Mnangagwa(the president of ZANU PF) in May 2019 through his egotistical invitation of the alleged "bunch of losers", Polad falls far below any credible measure of a dialogue platform but might qualify as a pastime of squirrels on a hot summer day. It is just a run of the mill scenario comprising a maliciously grouped brood of hens and capons shamelessly drowning in an old rusty drum of opague beer.

Shockingly and befitting of them, most Poladites are celebrating their new-found glory. Anybody familiar with a baboon in IsiNdebele legend, that suddenly picked a golden ring in the bush, could explain better!  The rest is tail up; tail sideways and, tail down in dance and celebration for the neighbours to see and hopefully envy the supposed achievement! What a shame! Appropriate to their occasion, even the multiple crash-drivers of the ill-fated Polad cannot convincingly explain what it is, let alone what it aims to achieve. It is just somebody's pregnancy by an illegal suitor that cannot be convincingly accounted for before the difficult-to-deceive elders! Polad is, in all aspects, a diabolic and weird monster with wickedly curved horns that will potentially stab to death even the horridly deformed creature itself. Deceit is like torn underwear that finally exposes you to your new-found love, our elders say. It would be exposed no matter how you endeavour to conceal it!

Polad is in that league too and will be exposed for what it really is. Polad is cunningly behaving like one obsessed by her artificial beauty. Thick make-up, long grooved nails, skilfully painted eyebrows and lashes; cardboard-raised breasts and high-heeled shoes punctuate the beauty of this unnatural creature. It is only the foresighted potential lovers that would notice the rough and grubby skin beneath the thick-walled make-up. On the other hand, the gullible potential suitors would sing, dance and ululate to their ancestors thanking them for their immeasurable generosity in providing the lover of their dreams!

It is not surprising that any propaganda by anybody in favour of Polad will simply not work! It is destined to hit a dead end. Even former Iraqi strongman Saddam Hussein's propagandist Muhammad Saeed el-Sahhaf and notorious Nazi propagandist, Joseph Goebbels, could not successfully spin for the lame duck concept of Polad. How does a crab that walks sideways in broad daylight suddenly turns and convinces the world that it is walking otherwise? Hence Polad has remained largely uninspiring and disinteresting to the generality of the discerning citizens who clearly see Polad for what it is; the monitor lizards' territory and platform!

Polad is an ineffective decoy aimed at diverting the population's attention from the real issues affecting Zimbabwe. It is a maliciously constructed tool to hit off-target at the problems bedevilling the country. The economy is in shambles. Social service is in a mess and no longer exists. Workers, including professionals, are living in abject poverty. Democratic space is brutally deformed and shrunk. The little political space that remains boasts a pungent and life-depriving smell of the pesticide of autocracy. Family life has crumbled. Healthcare is dead, among other ills prevalent in the country. In that regard, only an imbecile could dispute the obvious general decay and deterioration that is prevalent in the totality of our lives. The evidence yearns for those who are blind to see it.

Instead of calling on the so-called new dispensation to speedily address the causes of these ominous problems and their nature, the self-manufactured  parliament of Poladites is excited by the accompanying chicanery and feel important and lucky to be invited by "His Excellency at his discretion, to participate" in Polad. Hence nearly all of them have become its religiously mandated gong-masters and proud workers in a desolate fish-farm.

Zimbabweans need to demand, from ZANU PF and its President, the promises of the 2018 elections. How does ZANU PF and Mnangagwa decide to give us the bedridden idea of Polad instead of delivering on their electoral manifesto? Who mandated  Polad to be Zimbabwe's self-imposed parliament? Where are the jobs, economic growth, infrastructural development and roads? How many and where have the thousands of houses per annum promised by ZANU PF during electioneering been built? Also coming to mind is the laughable promise that "ATMs would ooze with cash such that ‘you' will lose appetite to withdraw". Can someone direct me to such an ATM? The "oozing cash" is still a pipe-dream with several of one hundred days periods having sadly passed, with nothing happening. Shame.

Now it is alleged that Polad will provide sanitary pads or will lobby for its budget, as the madly excited ones claim. This subscribes to Polad's shockingly  hypocritical nature of being a choir that sings in discord and confusion. Anything planned and manufactured in Luciferland will never taste order. It is also spectacular how the self-proclaimed myriad of Polad  spokespersons compete to shamelessly broadcast the heap of confusion and its smelly broth they are in.

The genuine and credible dialogue that Zimbabwe needs should never be self-centred and bent on selfish entrenchment of both individual or party power like what Polad is doing. Such an egotistic approach has never worked and will never work in changing the fortunes of the country. While it is an irresistible fact that the country needs dialogue, we deserve better than Polad. If Polad is for sanitary pads for our female folk, then let us have "economic and political" dialogue which will include non-pad users too. Such dialogue should be inclusive of all stakeholders and be convened by a reputable person agreed by all the stakeholders.

The current murky approach to dialogue by Polad only qualifies and passes as gooseplay between ZANU PF and her "loser" friends and should be rejected at all costs as it is more than a dragon with wickedly curved horns.

Nhlanhla Moses writes in his capacity as a disenfranchised Zimbabwean.

Source - Nhlanhla Moses
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mzembi to break Zimbabwe political stalemate?

1 hr ago | 445 Views

City of Harare & Clean City sign landmark service delivery MOU

1 hr ago | 203 Views

Women victimisation through corruption intensifies

2 hrs ago | 294 Views

Zimbabwe losing US$1,8 billion every year due to corruption

2 hrs ago | 350 Views

Man nearly kills security guard with brick

6 hrs ago | 2137 Views

Chamisa joins Mnangagwa cleaning exercise, introduces Smart Communities in rural areas

7 hrs ago | 2765 Views

Chiwenga dares estranged wife

7 hrs ago | 6046 Views

Chamisa says Zimbabwe situation ripe for action

7 hrs ago | 1604 Views

'Amending Zimbabwe Constitution will create dictatorship'

7 hrs ago | 568 Views

Army camp commander faces fraud charge

7 hrs ago | 1569 Views

New political outfit promises democracy for all

7 hrs ago | 1036 Views

RBZ sets new capital requirements for banks

7 hrs ago | 1424 Views

Zimbabwe left with 30 days' supply of grain

7 hrs ago | 620 Views

Zimbabwe govt urged to repeal Gold Trade Act

7 hrs ago | 234 Views

Chapungu bounces back, Herentals relegated

7 hrs ago | 640 Views

Zimbabwe fails to honour power supply contracts

7 hrs ago | 409 Views

Marry Chiwenga has shown the way, can Zimbabweans emulate her?

7 hrs ago | 3821 Views

Mthuli Ncube to introduce $50 notes

7 hrs ago | 1651 Views

Zimbabwean singles scramble for TV dating show

7 hrs ago | 633 Views

All that glitters is not gold

7 hrs ago | 650 Views

Mnangagwa's top aide thrown under the bus

7 hrs ago | 1821 Views

Corruption in Zimbabwe's transport sector shocking

7 hrs ago | 842 Views

Mnangagwa's govt sets up commission to probe MDC councillors

7 hrs ago | 362 Views

Brothers dragged to court for threatening to kill sibling

7 hrs ago | 327 Views

Zesn raps Zanu-PF, MDC for lack of succession policy

7 hrs ago | 98 Views

Businessman in trouble over client's car

7 hrs ago | 340 Views

Chamisa rally ignites violence

7 hrs ago | 807 Views

Zifa defy Chiyangwa's Cosafa ban

7 hrs ago | 268 Views

Masendeke brothers nabbed for machete assault, robbery

7 hrs ago | 694 Views

Mnangagwa repossesses Kasukuwere's farm

7 hrs ago | 540 Views

'Ruling on US$ debt a grand heist'

7 hrs ago | 378 Views

NRZ loses US$3,6m infrastructure to theft, vandalism

7 hrs ago | 57 Views

State seeks Marry’s alternative address, surrender of passport

7 hrs ago | 267 Views

Councillors, management clash over 2020 budget

7 hrs ago | 77 Views

Mohadi takes over, Chiwenga relegated to VP

7 hrs ago | 662 Views

Bulawayo police ban carrying of weapons

7 hrs ago | 127 Views

O-Level pass rate up

7 hrs ago | 563 Views

Siblings in court for double murder

7 hrs ago | 202 Views

Defiant Zifa to attend Cosafa indaba

7 hrs ago | 81 Views

Zimbabwe govt universities defer intakes

7 hrs ago | 583 Views

Hooker steals R2000 from client

7 hrs ago | 199 Views

Chamisa's MDC Alliance divided over former 'Chief' Ndiweni

7 hrs ago | 565 Views

Top cop in rhino poaching storm

7 hrs ago | 178 Views

Big wigs face arrest in land barons dragnet

7 hrs ago | 324 Views

Senior players skip Highlanders pre-season camp

7 hrs ago | 299 Views

Zanu-PF want citizens to understand its vision

7 hrs ago | 147 Views

Ray Ndhlukula blasts Tapfuma

7 hrs ago | 392 Views

Snake bite tips

7 hrs ago | 1107 Views

Zanu-PF wants Killer's case finalised

7 hrs ago | 203 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days