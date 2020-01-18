Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Mnangagwa hiding behind a finger

by KK
1 hr ago | Views
PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa's government never seizes to amaze, albeit in a negative way. After failing to control the MaShurugwis who it encouraged to illegally grab mineral deposits, the government has now started pointing accusing fingers at the opposition Movement for Democratic Change led by Nelson Chamisa, accusing the party of having a stockpile of machetes at its headquarters; and to try and make this absurd accusation stick, it arranged for the police to search the premises for the weapons.

One would believe the theory that had they had the opportunity, the police would have planted the machetes during the search to find an excuse to heavily clamp down on the MDC.

Remember the story of the helmets that were found near the Morgan Tsvangirai House last year which the police used as an excuse to raid the MDC offices. The police besieged the MDC headquarters despite the fact that the helmets were not found at the MDC headquarters. They implicated the MDC and State media ran dirty stories to tarnish the image of the MDC only to later acknowledge that the owner of the helmets had legally acquired them for business.

Knowing fully well that the menacing youths who have turned violent are a Zanu PF creation, if we had a genuine police force in the country, one would have expected that the party whose premises should have been searched for machetes was Zanu PF.

Zimbabwe and Zimbabweans are in trouble from Mnangagwa, Zanu PF and something needs to happen to save the country and its people from this rogue party.

KK

Source - newsday
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

RBZ warns exchange rate manipulators as street rate breaches 25x

14 mins ago | 11 Views

Ezra challenges Bosso supporters

1 hr ago | 41 Views

Zimbabwe economic turnaround possible, says EU ambassador

1 hr ago | 36 Views

Zanu-PF Women’s League rolls out entrepreneurship skills

1 hr ago | 20 Views

US$4000 theft hooker married

1 hr ago | 67 Views

Chamisa's agenda 2020: All froth but no beer

1 hr ago | 25 Views

Friend mistaken for robber gets beaten to death

1 hr ago | 52 Views

Locals to pay forex for quick passports

1 hr ago | 28 Views

Beitbridge modernisation project to begin

1 hr ago | 13 Views

Truck overturns, one dies, four injured

1 hr ago | 18 Views

Millers maize imports start arriving

1 hr ago | 13 Views

Unethical retailers face blacklisting

1 hr ago | 11 Views

Chihuri's dodgy deals exposed

1 hr ago | 38 Views

Roller meal taskforce set up

1 hr ago | 16 Views

Zanu PF youths in bid to provide decent accommodation

1 hr ago | 13 Views

High Court stops Gumbura prison break trial

1 hr ago | 19 Views

Maid strangles employer’s son to death, court told

1 hr ago | 23 Views

Mbare structures face demolition

1 hr ago | 13 Views

Nehanda's bones still displayed in a british museum

4 hrs ago | 256 Views

There is a special place in hell for women!!!!

4 hrs ago | 235 Views

Grace Mugabe challenges truck grab case

8 hrs ago | 1741 Views

Warriors coach to be named by Wednesday next week?

8 hrs ago | 307 Views

Bev in surprise wedding

8 hrs ago | 1858 Views

Kazembe warns corrupt home affairs officials

8 hrs ago | 693 Views

Xenophobic attacks erupt in SA after Zimbabwean man shoots cop dead

8 hrs ago | 1827 Views

Zimbabwean star signs for French giants Olympique Lyon

8 hrs ago | 847 Views

Viva Las Vegas: Five of Sin City's best buildings

10 hrs ago | 343 Views

An authentic food tour in Tokyo

10 hrs ago | 149 Views

Soldier dies fishing in Zambezi river

10 hrs ago | 1495 Views

Mnangagwa gives declaration of assets deadline

11 hrs ago | 3235 Views

Chamisa's secret revealed at SONA

12 hrs ago | 3873 Views

World Economic Forum, opportune platform to lure investment

13 hrs ago | 379 Views

Polad: A deceptive monster with wickedly curved horns!

13 hrs ago | 516 Views

Mzembi to break Zimbabwe political stalemate?

14 hrs ago | 3651 Views

City of Harare & Clean City sign landmark service delivery MOU

14 hrs ago | 1029 Views

Women victimisation through corruption intensifies

15 hrs ago | 682 Views

Zimbabwe losing US$1,8 billion every year due to corruption

15 hrs ago | 723 Views

Man nearly kills security guard with brick

19 hrs ago | 2849 Views

Chamisa joins Mnangagwa cleaning exercise, introduces Smart Communities in rural areas

19 hrs ago | 3542 Views

Chiwenga dares estranged wife

19 hrs ago | 10801 Views

Chamisa says Zimbabwe situation ripe for action

19 hrs ago | 2482 Views

'Amending Zimbabwe Constitution will create dictatorship'

19 hrs ago | 774 Views

Army camp commander faces fraud charge

19 hrs ago | 2099 Views

New political outfit promises democracy for all

20 hrs ago | 1302 Views

RBZ sets new capital requirements for banks

20 hrs ago | 2348 Views

Zimbabwe left with 30 days' supply of grain

20 hrs ago | 879 Views

Zimbabwe govt urged to repeal Gold Trade Act

20 hrs ago | 323 Views

Chapungu bounces back, Herentals relegated

20 hrs ago | 888 Views

Zimbabwe fails to honour power supply contracts

20 hrs ago | 585 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days