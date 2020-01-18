Mnangagwa hiding behind a finger

Opinion / Columnist

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa's government never seizes to amaze, albeit in a negative way. After failing to control the MaShurugwis who it encouraged to illegally grab mineral deposits, the government has now started pointing accusing fingers at the opposition Movement for Democratic Change led by Nelson Chamisa, accusing the party of having a stockpile of machetes at its headquarters; and to try and make this absurd accusation stick, it arranged for the police to search the premises for the weapons.One would believe the theory that had they had the opportunity, the police would have planted the machetes during the search to find an excuse to heavily clamp down on the MDC.Remember the story of the helmets that were found near the Morgan Tsvangirai House last year which the police used as an excuse to raid the MDC offices. The police besieged the MDC headquarters despite the fact that the helmets were not found at the MDC headquarters. They implicated the MDC and State media ran dirty stories to tarnish the image of the MDC only to later acknowledge that the owner of the helmets had legally acquired them for business.Knowing fully well that the menacing youths who have turned violent are a Zanu PF creation, if we had a genuine police force in the country, one would have expected that the party whose premises should have been searched for machetes was Zanu PF.Zimbabwe and Zimbabweans are in trouble from Mnangagwa, Zanu PF and something needs to happen to save the country and its people from this rogue party.KK