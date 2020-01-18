Muchinguri - Saviour Kauskuwere merge forces?

Opinion / Columnist

Oppah Muchinguri Kashiri has been at the centre of faction wars, playing King maker from a distant. In 2004 Oppah Muchinguri was at the centre of the Dinyane debacle which saw her being left out in the cold for 9 years, as she was denied a cabinet or MP post.Oppah bounced back, with a revenge plot, she became instrumental in pushing out Joice Mujuru, and propping up Grace Mugabe. Oppah was at Grace Mugabe's side, cheering her on every step of the way. When operation restore legacy happened, Oppah Muchinguri turned against both Robert and Grace Mugabe.Now she is at it again, the powerful Minister of Defence and ZANU PF National Chairperson is at the centre of a faction that is trying to push out ED's loyalists in every province.Oppah Muchinguri is said to be working with ousted former Commissar Saviour Kasukuwere. Oppah Muchinguri and Saviour Kasukuwere have always enjoyed cordial working relations and it came as no surprise when a voice note emerged detailing intricacies of a sinister plot involving Oppah Muchinguri to oust Mike Madiro.Oppah Muchinguri Kashiri is no stranger to factional battles in Manicaland, she is popular for her epic battles against Didmus Mutasa, the only man who knew how to defeat Oppah Muchinguri in Manicaland.It is alleged that the Oppah Muchinguri faction boasts of powerful names such as Kazembe Kazembe the Mashonaland Central chairman, Jacob Mudenda the speaker of Parliament, Omega Hungwe the deputy Commissar, Ziyambi Ziyambi and Energy Mutodi of Mashonaland East province.Oppah Muchinguri Kashiri is proving to be the new Solomon Mujuru of ZANU PF, a kingmaker creating pawns and power out of other party members, while fulfilling a selfish agenda.According to insiders of a faction that is calling itself ZVIPANGE Oppah Muchinguri Kashiri is said to harbour Presidential ambitions and her quest won't stop at the VP Post.