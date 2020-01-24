Latest News Editor's Choice


The hallucination of James Mushore

James Mushore a corporate version of a Ximex money changer or dealer has no business being Town Clerk of the City of Harare.

It is with utter disdain that we read the Twitter post by the irrelevant James Mushore who was seeking attention and special mention through dragging Saviour Kasukuwere. James Mushore has failed to garner a following of 2 000 people on twitter, and in a ploy to seek relevance tagged Saviour Kasukuwere and other big names in a pointless post purporting to be varbatim for a conversation which never happened.

Firstly why would the Minister make a phone call to a man who is not yet Town Clerk? A man appointed on UZ camaraderie by his erstwhile buddie?

In his twitter thread for attention Mushore claims that Saviour Kasukuwere said "you are not one of us" implying that Mushore was not part of the Kasukuwere clique or ZANU PF clique.

Well history tells us that James Mushore was very much aligned to ZANU PF, and was one of the key figures who helped destroy the economy before 2008.

James Mushore, the corporate version of a ximex forex dealer was saved from arrest by the late General Solomon Mujuru and Sobusa Gula Ndebele. Police investigations lead the trail straight to General Mujuru and Gula Ndebele, however the police could not do anything about it because of the power that General Mujuru had. So, yes, James Mushore was part of the establishment, benefited by it and was party to it though he claims Kasukuwere said "you are not one of us thereof you can't be Town clerk."

This lie had caught up with James Mushore who even attended the inquest into General Mujuru's death which was conducted by Magistrate Walter Chikwana. James Mushore joined the likes of Tirivanhu Mudariki in the benches of this inquest which was attended by top allies and ZANU PF aligned friends of General Mujuru so, how was James Mushore not part of "them"?

James Mushore does not address the fact that his appointment as Town Clerk flouted section 132 (1) of Urban Councils Act. James Mushore is not above the law. He might have outsmarted Gideon Gono and externalized millions out of the country, but he could never externalize his way to Town House. The office of Town clerk is sacrosanct and protected by the Urban Councils Act. Saviour Kasukuwere was only acting in line with the law which James Mushore is fond of breaking.

In October 2014 NMB announced that Mushore was leaving NMB on health grounds, under the same health grounds would he have been able to handle Town House?

Mushore might have curried favor with Eddie Cross, Obert Gutu and other then bigwigs in the MDC but he failed to grasp the basics of the Urban Councils Act and failed to get approval from the Local Government Board.

Why would a high flying CEO leave the corporate world to join City of Harare, what does he know about public affairs, local government or running municipalities?

Why would a man whose only claim to fame is externalizing forex and getting away with it, want to be Town Clerk?

What milestones has James Mushore achieved in the corporate world? He is not a thought leader, neither is he a disruptive leader or the calibre that is needed for a versatile city like Harare.

Why would the headmaster of St John's college leave the top flight school for  Murongwe Primary in Chakasara? It doesn't make sense like James Mushore leaving NMB to try and squeeze his way into City of Harare.

James Mushore also tried to join the Anti Corruption Commission and he was thrown out. James Mushore is a master at externalizing foreign currency, a master at exploiting corporate loopholes in the name of structured finance for personal gain. James Mushore has no moral fibre to be anywhere near public funds and Saviour Kasukuwere did the right thing to keep James Mushore far from rate payers coffers.

James Mushore needs to understand the basics of due process and rule of law.

The twitter thread by James Mushore is a desperate cry for attention from an irrelevant, bored, unemployed former bank CEO who is recovering from his poor health reasons which saw him leave NMB. Julius Makoni and Nick Van Hoogstraten need to give James Mushore something to do and keep him from hallucinating on social media.

In any case as an ordinary citizen I shout it out loud, after chopping our hard earned savings at NMB " James You are not one of us, the citizens". Stay away from our rates money.

James! James! James ooh! How many times did I call you? Fear God!

Yimi uSeka Lathi-thaa
@sokusileboy

Source - Seka Lathi-thaa
