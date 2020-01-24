Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Zimbabwe crisis remains a confidence issue

1 min ago | Views
Zimbabweans in particular and the world in general clearly can't find confidence in the Zanu-PF governance system. The enduring crisis in Zimbabwe presents a conundrum to many people.

To the generality of Zimbabweans whose only desire is simply the pursuit of a dignified existence, the debilitating liquidity crunch, foreign currency shortages, rising inflation, spiralling basic commodity prices, erosion of disposable incomes, power outages and low productivity are a weight unbearable to carry. Retrospectively, inclusive of the Robert Mugabe era, it would be enormously accurate to say that Zimbabwe has shifted from one crisis to another for nearly two decades now. Twenty years of skills flight and economic instability are a long time of suffering.

It is for this reason that Zimbabweans seem to have resigned to fate to the extent of shunning the stayaways that always result in loss of lives and property. Zimbabweans passionately loathe the situation in their country but clearly do not have the wherewithal to alter it.

They are or rather have always existed in a survival mode; they are going with the tide of a catastrophe they cannot decipher. Zimbabweans born around 1999 are moving into adulthood having grown under the cloud of economic uncertainty; the Zimbabwean political and economic tragedy has become a definition of Zimbabwean life.

While it is easier to understand the Zimbabwean crisis in terms of how it presents itself through the economy, it is profoundly critical to realise that the Zimbabwean tragedy is squarely traceable to the politics of the day. This self-evident truth was reflective of the Mugabe (Zanu-PF) and Morgan Tsvangirayi (MDC) political feud which culminated in the Government of National Unity (GNU) in 2009. In any set up, no economic progress can occur in the presence of a political crisis.

Today Zimbabwe finds herself caught up in the exact situation where the economic crisis is nothing but a silhouette of the terrible political problems bedevilling the nation. The current government has gone around the world on an offensive to win international confidence. The Bretton Woods institution, among many other monetary institutions with the potential to assist have been engaged towards extinguishing a colossal US$18,6 million debt and accessing new lines of credit from other financial institutions.

As things stand, a raft of measures including direct threats to businesses operating in the country and the austerity measures have been topical in an attempt to contain the revolting economy with little success. Banning of the use of the United States dollar has not stopped the public from using it. Liberalising of fuel imports has not tamed the ever-growing fuel queues in the country. It appears the more efforts are made to control the damage, the more the damage occurs.

This simply points to one thing: Zimbabwean problems indicate something deeply wrong with politics. Without pulling punches, the real key to unlocking the situation in Zimbabwe is to start by fixing the politics of the country. As long as nothing happens in the way of both political and economic reforms, then the country still has miles to go.

It is a given that one of the worst things to happen to the present administration is failure to win confidence of the Zimbabweans in particular and the world in general. For example, it is an open secret that Zimbabweans have plenty of foreign currency stashed in different places in their homes as they mistrust taking it to banks. History has contributed to this apprehension. People remain sceptical of taking their hard currency to banks in order to get the bond notes.

It is simply a question of lack of confidence in the government by Zimbabweans. The forex reserves held by people probably run into millions but an apparent lack of confidence in the system is feeding the crisis.

Coming to how confidence of the international community has been harmed, there really is no secret. America was honest enough to tell the Zimbabwean government that it needed to fulfil some tough conditions including political and electoral reforms, accountability for past atrocities and compensation for white farmers who lost their land under Mugabe's land reform programme, among others.

The US even went further clearly highlighting that it was urgent that the soldiers who killed protesters in the August 1, 2018 post-election demonstrations be made to account. We may debate theories, postulate and pontificate about the economic malaise in Zimbabwe but the untainted truth is that massive changes have to occur within the broader politics of the country.

It must be clearly mastered that a simplistic view in mending the economy is self-defeating. Fixing the Zimbabwean crisis is not as easy as picking an alternative currency like the rand or pula.

In the absence of production, where almost everything has to be imported coupled with an archaic industrial infrastructure, then no economy can be revamped. It sounds rather trite yet it is the truth about the Zimbabwean crisis. Only when the essential political problems are adequately addressed can the international confidence return.

Zimbabwe is a country of massive potential, but remains trapped in an economic paralysis whose major panacea is simply the return of confidence in the presiding government.

Source - newsday
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zimbabwe crisis out of hand, says Zanu-PF

4 secs ago | 0 Views

Visa issues delay Caps imports

3 mins ago | 3 Views

Habakkuk boss to launch book

4 mins ago | 3 Views

Man found with mbanje blames co-tenant

4 mins ago | 7 Views

16 murder cases on Gweru High Court roll

12 mins ago | 27 Views

Zimbabwe stunted growth levels drop 5%

12 mins ago | 17 Views

Hands off pupils, says Govt

13 mins ago | 29 Views

Zifa property set to go under the hammer

14 mins ago | 15 Views

Huge salaries for anti-graft officials

14 mins ago | 21 Views

Matshela Energy seeks amendment of licence

14 mins ago | 16 Views

Courts promise stiff sentences for machete gangs

15 mins ago | 12 Views

Ex-ZCTU boss Lovemore Matombo dies

16 mins ago | 19 Views

Crime spree ends for three Honda Fit drivers

17 mins ago | 18 Views

More voluntary nurses at hospitals

18 mins ago | 13 Views

Mnangagwa's govt urged investigate milling industry

18 mins ago | 11 Views

Govt plugs Zinara revenue leakages

19 mins ago | 15 Views

Chamisa's MDC vows to defy Mnangagwa's police

20 mins ago | 60 Views

ZACC warns tax evaders

20 mins ago | 26 Views

Zimbabwe to use technology for 2022 census

21 mins ago | 15 Views

Mutodi's $40,000 lawsuit hearing set for Thursday

22 mins ago | 27 Views

Zimbabwe owes Botswana US$3m for vaccines

23 mins ago | 18 Views

7 machete suppliers locked up

23 mins ago | 43 Views

Sekeramayi, Parirenyatwa defamation claim hearing set for Thursday

24 mins ago | 19 Views

Reformed Muridzo faces temptation

59 mins ago | 238 Views

Fury seeking knockout blow against Wilder in Las Vegas

2 hrs ago | 204 Views

'Teachers should not use school children to push their demands'

5 hrs ago | 1355 Views

Zimbabwean couple arrested for killing, burning girl (10) in Namibia

5 hrs ago | 2346 Views

Farewell to Lovemore Matombo - A hero par excellence!

6 hrs ago | 1842 Views

Government, workers agree to salary deal

6 hrs ago | 3434 Views

AWOL Highlanders players face sanctions

6 hrs ago | 1149 Views

Zimbabwe on high alert for coronavirus

6 hrs ago | 1074 Views

There is a cause for which you should fight

6 hrs ago | 680 Views

Machete violence organised and premeditated, says High Court judge

6 hrs ago | 1800 Views

'We Are Going To Overthrow Him Before 2023, That Is Not A Joke'

6 hrs ago | 1306 Views

Albert Nyathi in climate change programme tour

6 hrs ago | 397 Views

Mnangagwa showed wisdom in transforming the party to become user friendly

16 hrs ago | 3964 Views

Fastjet finalising talks to sell its Zimbabwe business

17 hrs ago | 2339 Views

Job Sikhala dumps lawyer

17 hrs ago | 3671 Views

Fillup Masvingo High Court demo flops

17 hrs ago | 2387 Views

Mnangagwa quakes over US$1bn democracy war chest

17 hrs ago | 3598 Views

Beitbridge mulls solar farm project

17 hrs ago | 797 Views

Mnangagwa's ministers stalling development'

17 hrs ago | 1316 Views

Cash barons feel the heat

17 hrs ago | 3200 Views

'Machete gangs created to tarnish Mnangagwa'

17 hrs ago | 790 Views

Civil servants, youths to benefit from 1 300 stands

17 hrs ago | 751 Views

Zimbabwe doctors fellowship oversubscribed

17 hrs ago | 472 Views

Chamisa taunts Mnangagwa

17 hrs ago | 1998 Views

Zanu-PF charms MDC Alliance losing candidates

17 hrs ago | 927 Views

Hwindi soldiers embarrass Army

17 hrs ago | 2048 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days