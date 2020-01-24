Latest News Editor's Choice


Rahman Gumbo commits to TelOne

FORMER Warriors coach Rahman Gumbo will be coaching in Division One next season committing his future to relegated TelOne.

There were fears that the veteran coach, whose impressive CV includes coaching the national senior team, FC Platinum and winning championships outside the country, would leave after failing to save TelOne from relegation.

Some members of his technical team from last season have already dumped the team, who will be playing in the Central Region Division One this year.

Joel Luphahla has already left the club for a lower league team in Harare, while goalkeeper's coach Tembo Chuma has joined league champions FC Platinum.

TelOne president Llyod Mthethwa yesterday confirmed that Gumbo is staying put at the Gweru based side and has been given a mandate to guide the team back to the premier league.

"Rahman is our head coach. As you may be aware, we have lost some members of our technical team. We will fill the vacancies in due course," he said.

TelOne are also willing to buy a franchise to return to the league, but it appears there are no clubs that are disposing of their status.

Gumbo joined the Gweru side midway through the season with a target to save the team from relegation. He made a strong start to his tenure at the club, but lost steam towards the end of the season, culminating in a 4-1 drubbing at the hands of Chicken Inn on the last day of the season – a defeat that confirmed their relegation.

Reports suggest that Gumbo will rope in his former assistant at FC Platinum Tendai Chikuni to deputise him this season, while ex-Highlanders goalkeeper's coach Peter Nkomo is set to replace Chuma.

The pair was seen at Ascot Stadium last week where TelOne were conducting their trials in preparation for the new season.

Meanwhile, King Nadolo, one of the team's stars from last season is yet to commit his future to the club, with reports that he wants to leave.

The forward is reportedly training with Harare City together with Emmanuel Mandiranga whose contract with TelOne expired at the end of the year.

Emmanuel Zinyama and Innocent Zambezi have also been recalled by their parent club, Harare City.

Source - newsday
