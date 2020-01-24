Opinion / Columnist
Zimra says to collect tax in forex from businesses selling in US dollar, rand
43 secs ago | Views
The Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra) on Monday ordered businesses charging their customers in foreign currency to also settle their tax obligations in foreign currency, as the government aims to raise scarce dollars.
In June last year, authorities in the southern African nation re-introduced the Zimbabwe dollar, ending a decade of dollarisation, in a move that sent inflation soaring to three-digit figures.
President Emmerson Mnangagwa's government made it illegal to charge customers in U.S. dollars, but many businesses still do. Miners and some companies in the tourism sector were, however, allowed to pay workers in dollars.
Zimra said it had discovered that some businesses were charging in foreign currencies and should therefore "remit (the) taxes in foreign currencies".
This includes value added tax, capital gains, pay-as-you-earn and income tax.
Without dollar or gold reserves, the local currency has continued to weaken against the greenback, but Mnangagwa maintains that there is no going back to dollarisation.
The opposition and some economists say Zimbabwe should abandon the local currency for the dollar to stabilise prices and encourage foreign investment.
In June last year, authorities in the southern African nation re-introduced the Zimbabwe dollar, ending a decade of dollarisation, in a move that sent inflation soaring to three-digit figures.
President Emmerson Mnangagwa's government made it illegal to charge customers in U.S. dollars, but many businesses still do. Miners and some companies in the tourism sector were, however, allowed to pay workers in dollars.
Zimra said it had discovered that some businesses were charging in foreign currencies and should therefore "remit (the) taxes in foreign currencies".
This includes value added tax, capital gains, pay-as-you-earn and income tax.
Without dollar or gold reserves, the local currency has continued to weaken against the greenback, but Mnangagwa maintains that there is no going back to dollarisation.
The opposition and some economists say Zimbabwe should abandon the local currency for the dollar to stabilise prices and encourage foreign investment.
Source - Reuters
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.