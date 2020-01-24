Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Mnangagwa to increase anti-corruption officers' salaries

21 secs ago | Views
THE government says it is in the process of reviewing the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA)'s salaries in order to protect anti-corruption officers from criminal cartels, Prosecutor General Kumbirai Hodzi has said.

Addressing government officials during the opening ceremony of the anti-corruption training of the judicial officers in Harare Monday, Hodzi said efforts were underway to give the anti-corruption officers attractive packages.

"I had a meeting with President Emmerson Mnangagwa and it was agreed in that meeting together with Treasury that we are going to take extraordinary measures that are going to ring fence not only prosecutors but every worker, every officer who is involved in anti-corruption works.

"Those measures include creating a very effective fence against compromise. It has been agreed that the salary and allowances of the anti corruption workers will be looked at in a manner that will ensure they will be free and protected.

"Officers will be provided with adequate accommodation, transportation, allowances and these are to ensure they are not compromised by criminal cartels," said Hodzi.

He further complained of the rapid increase in criminal cartels who are using modern and higher level sophistication tactics in conducting vice.

"It should be noted that the criminal justice alone is not sufficient to efficiently and effectively deal with the problem of crime and corruption.

"This is particularly so in light of the rapid growth of organised criminal gangs and cartels which pose a threat to peace, security, rule of law, development and the realisation of human rights.

"In most instances it is difficult to bring some of the leaders of organised crime to book as they always ensure that they are far removed from the overt criminal activity concerned."

The week long anti-corruption training is being led by Justice Lawrence Gidudu head of Anti-Corruption Division of the High Court of Uganda.

Source - newsday
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Govt bans sending away of pupils over fees

2 mins ago | 2 Views

Former Zimbabwe consular to UAE removed from remand

3 mins ago | 1 Views

Zimra to introduce sniffer dogs at border posts

4 mins ago | 1 Views

Zimbabwe trade deficit narrows 81% to US$474m

5 mins ago | 1 Views

Mining firms battle brain drain

5 mins ago | 2 Views

Zimra says to collect tax in forex from businesses selling in US dollar, rand

6 mins ago | 1 Views

Fresh invasions in Mbare

7 mins ago | 7 Views

'Zimbabwe anti-graft fight isn't for the faint-hearted'

7 mins ago | 4 Views

Zimbabwe, India eye increased co-operation

8 mins ago | 3 Views

Rahman Gumbo commits to TelOne

8 mins ago | 4 Views

Low inflation remains a pipedream

9 mins ago | 8 Views

Zimbabwe in flying start

10 mins ago | 4 Views

'Machete violence organised, premeditated'

10 mins ago | 5 Views

Mnangagwa's govt playing Russian roulette with lives

11 mins ago | 6 Views

High Court throws City Parking bosses under the bus

12 mins ago | 8 Views

South African Police killer Prymore Moyo is member of MLF!! They're criminal elements in MLF

12 mins ago | 11 Views

Zimbabwe crisis out of hand, says Zanu-PF

13 mins ago | 8 Views

Zimbabwe crisis remains a confidence issue

14 mins ago | 5 Views

Visa issues delay Caps imports

15 mins ago | 7 Views

Habakkuk boss to launch book

16 mins ago | 7 Views

Man found with mbanje blames co-tenant

17 mins ago | 15 Views

16 murder cases on Gweru High Court roll

24 mins ago | 41 Views

Zimbabwe stunted growth levels drop 5%

25 mins ago | 26 Views

Hands off pupils, says Govt

26 mins ago | 47 Views

Zifa property set to go under the hammer

26 mins ago | 23 Views

Huge salaries for anti-graft officials

27 mins ago | 46 Views

Matshela Energy seeks amendment of licence

27 mins ago | 22 Views

Courts promise stiff sentences for machete gangs

27 mins ago | 23 Views

Ex-ZCTU boss Lovemore Matombo dies

29 mins ago | 53 Views

Crime spree ends for three Honda Fit drivers

30 mins ago | 47 Views

More voluntary nurses at hospitals

30 mins ago | 23 Views

Mnangagwa's govt urged investigate milling industry

31 mins ago | 16 Views

Govt plugs Zinara revenue leakages

31 mins ago | 21 Views

Chamisa's MDC vows to defy Mnangagwa's police

32 mins ago | 100 Views

ZACC warns tax evaders

33 mins ago | 34 Views

Zimbabwe to use technology for 2022 census

33 mins ago | 21 Views

Mutodi's $40,000 lawsuit hearing set for Thursday

35 mins ago | 42 Views

Zimbabwe owes Botswana US$3m for vaccines

35 mins ago | 27 Views

7 machete suppliers locked up

36 mins ago | 73 Views

Sekeramayi, Parirenyatwa defamation claim hearing set for Thursday

36 mins ago | 42 Views

Reformed Muridzo faces temptation

1 hr ago | 289 Views

Fury seeking knockout blow against Wilder in Las Vegas

2 hrs ago | 226 Views

'Teachers should not use school children to push their demands'

5 hrs ago | 1393 Views

Zimbabwean couple arrested for killing, burning girl (10) in Namibia

6 hrs ago | 2389 Views

Farewell to Lovemore Matombo - A hero par excellence!

6 hrs ago | 1876 Views

Government, workers agree to salary deal

6 hrs ago | 3522 Views

AWOL Highlanders players face sanctions

6 hrs ago | 1180 Views

Zimbabwe on high alert for coronavirus

6 hrs ago | 1094 Views

There is a cause for which you should fight

6 hrs ago | 699 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days