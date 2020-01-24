The dictators club at it again (SDAC)

Opinion / Columnist

The Executive Secretary of (SADC) Dr Stergomena Tax met with the Ambassador of USA to Botswana, H.E. Craig Cloud where Dr Tax reiterated SADC's call for the immediate removal of sanctions on Zimbabwe. Political reforms should precede the removal of sanctions, how does such basic common sense evade a person with a PhD?Zimbabweans want Reforms, Reforms, Reforms. No to the unconditional uplifting of targeted sanctions on a few individuals who unleash terror on their citizens while Emmerson Mnangagwa and his ZANU PF are reluctant to implement those reforms spelt out in our 2013 constitution but can make 27 changes to it just to solidify ED's grip on power.Here is to SADC itself until you solve the Zimbabwe human rights abuse by the ZANU PF terrorists, Zimbabweans will continue to invade other SADC countries in search of survival and we will campaign tirelessly for sanctions to stay put. SADC helps pensioners robbing the country in Zimbabwe. I say fire the whole lot, all past 70 years old and out of touch, evil and greedy.It's time to take our country back again. They have failed dismally and destroyed every government parastatal operationally and financially. Created hatred in the hearts of the youth and changed them into gangsters. Zimbabwe has degenerated into anarchy and chaos where machetes are a common weapon of choice used to randomly attack people. SADC says nothing about that.I am really surprised that SADC still runs with the mantra of American sanctions on Zimbabwe yet they choose to ignore and not condemn the most obvious form of sanctions imposed on the people of Zimbabwe by its so-called second republic. If they are not yet ready to do that, SADC should zip up. Dr Tax's hypocrisy is one of her many defects. A lying, deceitful member of the Rotten Mob (SADC).Human Rights ActivistBigboy Sibanda