Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

The dictators club at it again (SDAC)

32 secs ago | Views
The Executive Secretary of (SADC) Dr Stergomena Tax met with the Ambassador of USA to Botswana, H.E. Craig Cloud where Dr Tax reiterated SADC's call for the immediate removal of sanctions on Zimbabwe. Political reforms should precede the removal of sanctions, how does such basic common sense evade a person with a PhD?

Zimbabweans want Reforms, Reforms, Reforms. No to the unconditional uplifting of targeted sanctions on a few individuals who unleash terror on their citizens while Emmerson Mnangagwa and his ZANU PF are reluctant to implement those reforms spelt out in our 2013 constitution but can make 27 changes to it just to solidify ED's grip on power.

Here is to SADC itself until you solve the Zimbabwe human rights abuse by the ZANU PF terrorists, Zimbabweans will continue to invade other SADC countries in search of survival and we will campaign tirelessly for sanctions to stay put. SADC helps pensioners robbing the country in Zimbabwe. I say fire the whole lot, all past 70 years old and out of touch, evil and greedy.

It's time to take our country back again. They have failed dismally and destroyed every government parastatal operationally and financially. Created hatred in the hearts of the youth and changed them into gangsters. Zimbabwe has degenerated into anarchy and chaos where machetes are a common weapon of choice used to randomly attack people. SADC says nothing about that.

I am really surprised that SADC still runs with the mantra of American sanctions on Zimbabwe yet they choose to ignore and not condemn the most obvious form of sanctions imposed on the people of Zimbabwe by its so-called second republic. If they are not yet ready to do that, SADC should zip up. Dr Tax's hypocrisy is one of her many defects. A lying, deceitful member of the Rotten Mob (SADC).

Human Rights Activist
Bigboy Sibanda

Source - Bigboy Sibanda
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

63 illegal miners arrested in Bindura

3 hrs ago | 709 Views

Breaking: Mnangagwa's wife robbed

4 hrs ago | 7165 Views

WALPE challenges ZRP's ban of electoral reforms march

7 hrs ago | 811 Views

MDC is not a problem in Zim but Zanu PF is- Analyst

7 hrs ago | 1325 Views

US Ambassador to Botswana defends sanctions against Zimbabwe

7 hrs ago | 1872 Views

Current NBA stars with African Heritage

7 hrs ago | 589 Views

Mnangagwa to increase anti-corruption officers' salaries

8 hrs ago | 1070 Views

Govt bans sending away of pupils over fees

8 hrs ago | 778 Views

Former Zimbabwe consular to UAE removed from remand

8 hrs ago | 684 Views

Zimra to introduce sniffer dogs at border posts

8 hrs ago | 322 Views

Zimbabwe trade deficit narrows 81% to US$474m

8 hrs ago | 180 Views

Mining firms battle brain drain

8 hrs ago | 301 Views

Zimra says to collect tax in forex from businesses selling in US dollar, rand

8 hrs ago | 291 Views

Fresh invasions in Mbare

8 hrs ago | 638 Views

'Zimbabwe anti-graft fight isn't for the faint-hearted'

8 hrs ago | 117 Views

Zimbabwe, India eye increased co-operation

8 hrs ago | 37 Views

Rahman Gumbo commits to TelOne

8 hrs ago | 265 Views

Low inflation remains a pipedream

8 hrs ago | 231 Views

Zimbabwe in flying start

8 hrs ago | 130 Views

'Machete violence organised, premeditated'

8 hrs ago | 258 Views

Mnangagwa's govt playing Russian roulette with lives

8 hrs ago | 152 Views

High Court throws City Parking bosses under the bus

8 hrs ago | 359 Views

South African Police killer Prymore Moyo is member of MLF!! They're criminal elements in MLF

8 hrs ago | 929 Views

Zimbabwe crisis out of hand, says Zanu-PF

8 hrs ago | 902 Views

Zimbabwe crisis remains a confidence issue

8 hrs ago | 124 Views

Visa issues delay Caps imports

8 hrs ago | 181 Views

Habakkuk boss to launch book

8 hrs ago | 171 Views

Man found with mbanje blames co-tenant

8 hrs ago | 284 Views

16 murder cases on Gweru High Court roll

8 hrs ago | 163 Views

Zimbabwe stunted growth levels drop 5%

8 hrs ago | 91 Views

Hands off pupils, says Govt

8 hrs ago | 235 Views

Zifa property set to go under the hammer

8 hrs ago | 83 Views

Huge salaries for anti-graft officials

8 hrs ago | 280 Views

Matshela Energy seeks amendment of licence

8 hrs ago | 154 Views

Courts promise stiff sentences for machete gangs

8 hrs ago | 91 Views

Ex-ZCTU boss Lovemore Matombo dies

8 hrs ago | 404 Views

Crime spree ends for three Honda Fit drivers

8 hrs ago | 361 Views

More voluntary nurses at hospitals

8 hrs ago | 173 Views

Mnangagwa's govt urged investigate milling industry

8 hrs ago | 74 Views

Govt plugs Zinara revenue leakages

8 hrs ago | 134 Views

Chamisa's MDC vows to defy Mnangagwa's police

8 hrs ago | 441 Views

ZACC warns tax evaders

8 hrs ago | 149 Views

Zimbabwe to use technology for 2022 census

8 hrs ago | 82 Views

Mutodi's $40,000 lawsuit hearing set for Thursday

8 hrs ago | 220 Views

Zimbabwe owes Botswana US$3m for vaccines

8 hrs ago | 100 Views

7 machete suppliers locked up

8 hrs ago | 451 Views

Sekeramayi, Parirenyatwa defamation claim hearing set for Thursday

8 hrs ago | 184 Views

Reformed Muridzo faces temptation

9 hrs ago | 720 Views

Fury seeking knockout blow against Wilder in Las Vegas

10 hrs ago | 314 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days