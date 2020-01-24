Chinehasha Secondary School leading by example

Opinion / Columnist

They froze in complete perplexity and fear, Chinehasha Secondary School has done it and the icing on the cake, the girl child led by example.I shall not elucidate and expand in case more flesh will be added to the already fleshy bone. who said 'what good can come out of Chinehasha' but here we are, pessimists shall swallow their own words.Despite its humble genesis and snail pace development, slow progress does not mean being stationary.Chinehasha Secondary School is matching on in step with other modern high schools. The recently published O-Level (Zimsec) results have reached new pass rate heights. Again, let statisticians exhibit their expertise by crossing the T's and dotting the I's on how the progress graph is going. We are all ears to hear more on who did what from the school authorities.If I can go back to the 'magic pot', what was the secret this time around to get it right?After all, its not about roses having thorns but thorns can have roses. The nation now knows that never call the kettle black, rural schools can produce and are capable of having children passing O-Level exams with very good results.Kudos to the SDC, Head, Deputy Head and the workaholic teaching staff, call it what the doctor ordered. Now its a public secret, Chinehasha High School is where to go for good O-Level results.We need A-Level classes soon.Thomas Tondo Murisa. Mash. Central.