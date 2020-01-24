Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

The wrong resurrection

3 hrs ago | Views
Since Mugabe was ousted by his fellow compatriots, Zimbabweans thought the change they had so patiently hoped for had arrived. The incoming president promised a new dispensation, repenting from the old ways and turning to a new progressive way of being. Hope was instilled in most of the Zimbabweans who yearned for opportunities that would improve their lives.

A couple of years after the famous coup we are certain this was a false coming of our savior. Nothing ever promised has come to pass. The only change is how much worse the country has gotten but the rest is an all-too familiar sight. In fact, we have witnessed the same strategies used by the previous leader to suppress basic human rights. For example, horrific scenes were witnessed () where police officers brutally attacked helpless women on the streets of Harare. The corruption levels continue to soar whilst the economy is the lowest it has ever been.

 The Zanu PF party's selfish deeds have haunted many lives in Zimbabwe. One thing we should learn is, Mr Mnangwagwa's party do not subscribe to the notion of democracy they are too insecure to let another party lead Zimbabwe in a different direction. He has resurrected the old ways of ruling a nation that he himself deemed as an unfit way to lead the country. It has become apparent that quite frankly, the welfare of Zimbabweans is not in his best interest.  

Anesu Munyama
MDC UK

Source - Anesu Munyama
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

WATCH: Ramaphosa tells Donald Trump to keep his America

34 mins ago | 116 Views

Ministry of youth human resources manager jailed

2 hrs ago | 971 Views

We are still holding unto the receipts hoping for a miracle

3 hrs ago | 745 Views

Not doing well at O-Level is not the end of the world

3 hrs ago | 404 Views

Mnangagwa church interface on this Saturday

3 hrs ago | 912 Views

Chiwenga tours Kanyemba projects

3 hrs ago | 974 Views

Zimbabwe back to 2008 era, says MDC

3 hrs ago | 610 Views

Zimbabwe's hard-pressed war vets demand more

3 hrs ago | 731 Views

Zesa in showdown with coal producers

3 hrs ago | 348 Views

Zimra misses Mthuli Ncube's tax condition

3 hrs ago | 729 Views

GMB stocks depleted

3 hrs ago | 439 Views

Fastjet expands Zimbabwe network

3 hrs ago | 355 Views

Zimbabweans turn to cheap makeshift schools

3 hrs ago | 403 Views

WATCH: Mnangagwa's cop disarmed by a half-dressed man

3 hrs ago | 1133 Views

'Chiwenga arm-twisting Judiciary'

4 hrs ago | 827 Views

Mnangagwa, Chamisa escalate fight

4 hrs ago | 1205 Views

Mnangagwa's cabinet letting country down big time

4 hrs ago | 248 Views

How many Justices Dube-Banda does Zimbabwe have?

4 hrs ago | 409 Views

Chamisa says 'Zimbabwe now a threat to SADC's peace and stability'

4 hrs ago | 360 Views

Trump to add more names on Zimbabwe sanctions list

4 hrs ago | 954 Views

Zifa's Warriors coach headache

4 hrs ago | 204 Views

Civil servants accept 140% pay hike, seek more

4 hrs ago | 537 Views

Zimra targets US$ charging businesses to raise dollars

4 hrs ago | 107 Views

Mzembi party dealt body blow

4 hrs ago | 392 Views

Top cop shoots reveller

4 hrs ago | 428 Views

Zimbabwe to benefit from liberalised EU market under new agreement

4 hrs ago | 147 Views

Zimra surpasses revenue target by 24,65%

4 hrs ago | 46 Views

Chamisa's MDC in solidarity rally for 'Chief' Ndiweni

4 hrs ago | 232 Views

Chombo trial yet to kick-off 2 years after arrest, NPA blames police

4 hrs ago | 86 Views

When a company falls out with its CEO: Lessons from SA's Old Mutual

4 hrs ago | 120 Views

Pressure piles on State to drop charges against anti-Mnangagwa activists

4 hrs ago | 128 Views

Court reverses police boss directive

4 hrs ago | 411 Views

EU bemoans slow pace of Zimbabwe reforms

4 hrs ago | 75 Views

Warrior Admiral Muskwe moves a step up

4 hrs ago | 129 Views

'Zimbabweans must brace for more hardships'

4 hrs ago | 219 Views

Chamisa ally evicted from rented house

4 hrs ago | 161 Views

Sally Mugabe Hospital gets US$2,7m equipment boost

4 hrs ago | 86 Views

Let's not turn Zimbabwe into a vending nightmare

4 hrs ago | 81 Views

Where is our promised listening President?

4 hrs ago | 150 Views

ZIMSEC grade inflation: A disgraceful and shameful national cancer

4 hrs ago | 474 Views

POLAD members to globe-trot calling for sanctions removal

4 hrs ago | 132 Views

Outdoor movie for Bulawayo lovers

4 hrs ago | 177 Views

Unemployed teachers swindled in jobs scam

4 hrs ago | 191 Views

Zimta urges teachers to report for work

4 hrs ago | 186 Views

Lupane State University guard 'from a broad' steals 53 solar panels

4 hrs ago | 227 Views

UK firm acquires 70% of Hwange coal project

4 hrs ago | 193 Views

Varsity fees back to $15 000

4 hrs ago | 304 Views

Chiwenga's wife 'bashes' maid

4 hrs ago | 656 Views

Sadc confronts US over Zimbabwe sanctions

4 hrs ago | 116 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days