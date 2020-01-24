The wrong resurrection

Opinion / Columnist

Since Mugabe was ousted by his fellow compatriots, Zimbabweans thought the change they had so patiently hoped for had arrived. The incoming president promised a new dispensation, repenting from the old ways and turning to a new progressive way of being. Hope was instilled in most of the Zimbabweans who yearned for opportunities that would improve their lives.A couple of years after the famous coup we are certain this was a false coming of our savior. Nothing ever promised has come to pass. The only change is how much worse the country has gotten but the rest is an all-too familiar sight. In fact, we have witnessed the same strategies used by the previous leader to suppress basic human rights. For example, horrific scenes were witnessed () where police officers brutally attacked helpless women on the streets of Harare. The corruption levels continue to soar whilst the economy is the lowest it has ever been.The Zanu PF party's selfish deeds have haunted many lives in Zimbabwe. One thing we should learn is, Mr Mnangwagwa's party do not subscribe to the notion of democracy they are too insecure to let another party lead Zimbabwe in a different direction. He has resurrected the old ways of ruling a nation that he himself deemed as an unfit way to lead the country. It has become apparent that quite frankly, the welfare of Zimbabweans is not in his best interest.Anesu MunyamaMDC UK