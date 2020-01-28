Latest News Editor's Choice


Zimbabwe at war

THIS country is at war with itself — a silent but ruthless war nonetheless. It is a war to annihilate the stink being encrusted on its foreign image with those elsewhere in the global village who sniff the smell, real or imagined, given off by the name Zimbabwe stooping aside to spit all the while mouthing expletives too punitive to see the light of day in this civilised news medium.

To be specific, the blitz in point above targets Judases, the betrayers who surreptitiously plunder the wealth of the Government to line their pockets which may already be suffocating with genuine rewards by the employer.

Another blitz-Krieg, a candidate for open declaration against other betrayers in the wider public who prance around brandishing their manhood, in emulation of street vendors of candy, to entice the girl child for sexual ravishment, is called for. The war on graft has been going on for a long time now but it is still far from ending.

It now becomes more imperative for the introduction of an online social service bureau with anonymous informers beefing up the work of the Anti-Corruption Commission, while the civil service, now probably shaky in some areas at the behest of pillagers, may on the whole remain anchored on its solid pillars.

On the other area of blatant betrayals, it is encouraging to note that an online facility may soon be established with help from friendly foreign experts before sexual molesters render their victims girl-gogos and synonymous with ruins that many men will dare not inhabit, afraid that spooks may have taken residents and are running riot in the girl-ruins.

The sexual abuse of children, not to mention young girls being lured into prostitution by men brandishing dirty money, is a crime that should make men and women of conscience help to eradicate.

Men caught on the wrong side of the law of the land and of civilised social morality should be subjected to what amounts to capital punishment, in the form of chemical castration.

On the other hand, doling out competitive pay to officers in anti-corruption courts will obviously assist in the fight against graft but not completely eradicate the offences by itself.

The officers are like grinding mills, if you will, and can therefore only deal with the product delivered to them to crush into a life-sustaining product. Which re-enforces here the idea of online facilitation in roping in the offenders to face the wrath of the anti-corruption courts.

Online traffic from nameless, patriotic citizens stands a better chance of rendering the corruption rot a proverb for future generations, reminding them of the rot that once stank to high heavens to provoke the wrath of the Holy Creator of the universe and its inhabitants.

Source - chronicle
