Zimbabwe headed towards compulsory HIV testing?

A young lad wiggles in pain from a swollen leg as he impatiently sits in a fairly long queue awaiting his turn for medical attention at a health institution in Marondera.Instead of letting out a sigh of relief when his turn finally comes, the young man is unpleasantly shocked and appears ready to bolt out of the facility.For a moment, he forgets about his pain as he firmly stands on his two feet, apparently in protest.But what has triggered this sudden bellicose behaviour in the beleaguered lad?A rapid HIV/Aids test kit proves to be the culprit.The gentleman irately questions why a pipette is ready to draw his blood sample for an HIV test when he is only after an "easy remedy" for the sprained leg."I don't understand this! How do I qualify to be tested for HIV when it is only my leg that needs attention?" queried the frothing lad as this writer casually interrogated him.This is one of the many dramas taking place in public health institutions across the country.Information gathered by this publication indicates that patients are being subjected to what some have called "compulsory" HIV testing.A Harare-based Premier Service Medical Aid Society (PSMAS) clinic official who identified herself as Sister Nyaunga confirmed the practice.However, she hastened to point out that not every health institution was involved in this testing."HIV testing has been part of procedure for some time now but I'm not sure if Government has made a public announcement in that regard yet," revealed Sister Nyaunga."Every patient at some public health institutions goes through HIV testing regardless of their ailment. This is being encouraged across the board," she said.However, the health official revealed that while some patients now consider it a normal routine, others, particularly men, are still giving them a torrid time.Another health official who declined to be named added: "The tests are being conducted as initiatives by various health institutions to promote status awareness. They have support from the Health Ministry but I'm sure it is not mandatory."Secretary for Health and Child Care Dr Agnes Mahomva said patients are not forced to go through HIV testing."There is no deliberate move by Government to promote compulsory HIV testing in any institution. The normal routine is that all patients are offered an HIV test. They are not forced to do so," said Dr Mahomva."Patients are encouraged to get tested through campaigns and health education, no one is forced. The same thing is happening with pregnant women. They are only offered HIV testing, it is not compulsory," said the Government official.Legal experts opine that mandatory testing is not ethical as it denies individuals the opportunity to choose what they want. It also violates the right to privacy. They nonetheless argue that mandatory testing can be considered in special circumstances such as when perpetrators of rape are involved or when blood is donated.Public opinion is equally divided over the matter."I don't think it would be fair to 'force' us into being tested. Getting tested or not is a decision one has to make on their own. Imagine visiting a clinic suffering from a toothache, then all of a sudden you return home knowing that you are HIV positive. It will adversely affect you," said Tinashe Muvambi.Tapiwanashe Mutarisi, a vendor, weighed in: "I don't see any problem in making HIV testing mandatory.In fact, it would be a step in the right direction as we move towards eliminating new cases of infections. It is always good for people to know their status. Post-test counselling is, however, important."Investigations conducted by this publication in Mashonaland East and West revealed that those that test positive immediately undergo counselling sessions, before being initiated on antiretroviral therapy.However, it is a different case for those that find themselves in denial. Close relatives are informed about the results. They are then asked to join counselling sessions and assist in monitoring the patient's behaviour and ensure they adhere to drugs.According to the United Nations Joint Programme on HIV/Aids (UNAIDS), Zimbabwe has managed to mitigate the paediatric HIV epidemic countrywide through implementing the prevention of mother-to-child transmission (MTCT) initiatives like testing pregnant women since 1999.Great success has been recorded on the programme.The Constitution of Zimbabwe states that: "Every citizen and permanent resident of Zimbabwe has the right to have access to basic health-care services, including reproductive health-care services."It also states that: "Every person living with a chronic illness has the right to have access to basic healthcare."The supreme law also points out that the Government must take reasonable legislative and other measures to achieve progressive realisation of these rights.