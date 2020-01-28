They preach love yet practice hate

Opinion / Columnist

Did you take cattle to the dip tank, have the calves suckled and the kitchen utensils cleaned? African life chores can be a nag, bother and pain in the neck. That is what makes us Africans and we are proud of that.Whistling in the pastures heading cattle and smiling broadly at that village damsel with cracked feet hoping to win her heart, it was a lot of fun remembered with much longing.A village child was everyone's child who could be corporally punished by any village parent for waywardness without any questioning from the biological parents.A funeral in the village had each and every household bringing maize-meal, vegetables and partaking in the food preparation.A newborn child was like "Makorokotoi, tesei", meaning the new arrival is child to them all. A visitor was treated like a paying tourist, today the same visitor is treated like a terrorist for fear of the unknown. He could be a robber, spy or witch, OMG! Our cultures are losing substance and meaning fast.Marriage ceremonies are now done in the company of neighbours not relatives. Mistrust reigns supreme and seers and occultists are being consulted by night yet we assemble by day claiming to be Christians.Which 'god' are we serving today? We preach love yet practice hate. They talk peace yet prepare for war, God (Jehovah) help us.Thomas Tondo Murisa. Mash. Central.