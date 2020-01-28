I fall in love with Eric Muzamhindo's article

Opinion / Columnist

I like what the so called Academic Tinashe Eric Muzamhindo writes.Muzamhindo, in his article says, "Opposition must be careful otherwise 2023 will be a disaster Opposition has numbers, but you need to understand that winning elections and winning State Power is totally different."Winning elections is numeric and winning State Power requires strategic Intelligence. Never underestimate Mnangagwa and Zanu PF, otherwise 2023 is a closed chapter. I know sometimes if opposition is warned some they rush to label that one is an agent, but my comprehensive analysis tells me the ruling party is done with 2023."Eric writes the only truth which us in Opposition must take into consideration more seriously. We have been suffering since long back but we still have Zanu pf strong holds territories. Why? Eric Muzamhindo has said it...the opposition has to be careful.I share Muzamhindo's view. I always knock top leaders inbox asking them about our plan, ahead of 2023.My question remains; " Are we going for 2023 Election just like what we did in 2018?" No one seems to have an answer. If the answer or action is not going to be now, sure 2023 will be a disaster.It is undeniable fact that we have numbers, but we might lack the that which Eric has highlighted strategic intelligence. If the that is there, it must be shown or used now, before the rush hour.I always give The Russia as a good example of Zimbabwe when it was Soviet Union, during Lenin, Stalin and Khrushchev. There was always a factional fight, whoever won will control the party and the Soviet Union. Terror will be used to silence people who were the majority.In Zimbabwe, Zanu pf is the minority, but because it controls the media, security and everything, it remain the ruling party if the opposition keep folding hands and watch. People are beaten, kidnapped and killed. Fear is now controlling.It is high time the Opposition should now focusing on attaining state power. Strategic Intelligence must have been used yesterday and today for tomorrow is far away.The Opposition should try Bravery and taking risks....direct encounter in any ways.