Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Who called for sanctions on Zimbabwe?

6 secs ago | Views
If the boy could ignore all traditional African decorum and go after a dead man's throne before he was even cold in the ground then lying must surely come as a second, if not first, language for Nelson Chamisa.

The nation was shocked this week when the youthful but not so wise Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) leader denied his hand in the calling of sanctions against the people of Zimbabwe on the South African Broadcasting Cooperation News (SABC) morning show.

Chamisa denied that he ever called for sanctions on Zimbabwe and went on to outrageously claim that the sanctions were not affecting the people he purported to stand for. Which was simply parroting the European Union (EU) and United States of America (USA)'s propaganda regarding their illegal economic restrictive measures on Zimbabwe.

This has become the norm for the MDC leader who has lied in public on how he met various world leaders only to be called out on his lies by the various leaders and their embassies. The boy-president lied that he had met Rwandan leader, Paul Kagame, and even went on to claim that he was instrumental in advising Kagame on his nation's Information Communication Technologies (ICT) blueprint.

This lie was vehemently denied by Kagame, of course. So it came as no surprise that Chamisa would unashamedly lie on his personal involvement on calling for the sanctions that have plagued the nation for close to two decades now.

Chamisa has always bragged to anyone who cared to listen that he was part of the MDC since its inception and that he was in the decision making circles of the party since its genesis. So when the party's founding father went on to boast that they lobbied for EU and the US to use sanctions to pressure Zanu PF it is only logical to assume that Chamisa was part of that decision.

Since the sanctions have been in existence for close to two decades now, for Chamisa to claim that he has never called for sanctions on Zimbabwe is simply trying to hid behind a finger but we all know that he was part of that disastrous and ill-conceived idea to once again place his fellow country man under the yoke of the oppressor.

Tsvangirai's exact words on an interview with Associated Press (AP) were, "We have called for EU long time ago to impose targeted sanctions to have an effect on the behaviour of this Government."

So, when in 2017 Chamisa and his team appeared before US Congress and begged them to "Maintain existing US policy toward Zimbabwe" he was well aware that his party still needed sanctions from their sponsors to choke Zanu PF out of power. A policy that has had the same failed result for twenty years of course.

This ends the debate on who called for the sanctions, it was the MDC and as long as he (Chamisa) is president he is responsible for his party's decision.

To debunk the EU/US propaganda that sanctions are targeted and have no effect on the masses of Zimbabwe, one only needs to look at the various financial institutions that serve the vast majority of Zimbabweans who have been fined for going against EU/US sanctions.

Standard Chartered Zimbabwe was fined US$18m after its United Kingdom headquartered parent company was hit with a US$1bn fine for violating US sanctions against Zimbabwe. CBZ Bank was again slapped with a whooping US$3,8 billion fine by the United States Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (Ofac) for financial transactions done on behalf of ZB Bank which is under economic sanctions imposed by the US.

If this is not proof of how these bullies (EU/US) have strangled the Zim economy then I do not know what is. So Mr Chamisa going around Africa and lying through your teeth will not make us forget the simple truth that it is you who called for sanctions and the one benefiting most from them while the people of Zimbabwe suffer.

Source - Charles Motsi
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mnangagwa insists that Zimbabwe does not need external mediators

12 mins ago | 18 Views

Zimbabwe deports 300 foreigners

12 mins ago | 21 Views

Sikhala's trial postponed again

13 mins ago | 11 Views

Town secretary denied bail

14 mins ago | 11 Views

Chamisa's MDC struggling to restructure its Bulawayo structures

14 mins ago | 10 Views

Zanupf councillor chases school head away on partisan grounds

1 hr ago | 311 Views

Woman threatens to spill 'church shenanigans'

2 hrs ago | 856 Views

Olinda wants Tytan kicked out of Britain?

3 hrs ago | 980 Views

Massive MDC turn-out in solidarity with Hon Sikhala

3 hrs ago | 1757 Views

Mnangagwa goes after makorokoza

3 hrs ago | 1845 Views

Tips for improving creative writing

4 hrs ago | 274 Views

Skills required to write an excellent essay

4 hrs ago | 304 Views

Chiwenga vows to annihilate machete barbarians

4 hrs ago | 2079 Views

I fall in love with Eric Muzamhindo's article

4 hrs ago | 381 Views

Armed soldiers intimidate Sikhala supporters

6 hrs ago | 1526 Views

ZANU PF youths vs cartels: The real truth

7 hrs ago | 2793 Views

Chamisa wants to lead Zimbabwe before he retires

8 hrs ago | 1801 Views

War vets demand separation from collaborators

8 hrs ago | 1490 Views

Delta sued over ex-employee's shares, drinkage vouchers

8 hrs ago | 1275 Views

3 injured in a gas explosion

8 hrs ago | 960 Views

Young Women in Mazowe call for vital participation in devolution

9 hrs ago | 248 Views

'We gave it our all at the Cricket World Cup'

9 hrs ago | 384 Views

Politically inactive asylum-seeker says he will be killed if forced to return to Zimbabwe

9 hrs ago | 2401 Views

Villager jailed nine years for stealing beast

10 hrs ago | 592 Views

Love for meat lands sisters in the dock

10 hrs ago | 1681 Views

Fake cops nabbed

10 hrs ago | 908 Views

They preach love yet practice hate

10 hrs ago | 693 Views

Pressure mounts for reforms in Zimbabwe

10 hrs ago | 889 Views

Chamisa to dump politics for rural home

10 hrs ago | 5098 Views

'Church must cast out demons haunting Zimbabwe'

10 hrs ago | 1514 Views

Chamisa says he is hard to please

10 hrs ago | 657 Views

Bigwigs raiding gold claims

10 hrs ago | 675 Views

Gloves off in Zanu-PF fights

10 hrs ago | 2720 Views

'Mnangagwa following Mugabe's playbook'

10 hrs ago | 1516 Views

Man kills cousin in fight over gold ore

11 hrs ago | 767 Views

In Zimbabwe, medical care now a preserve for the rich

11 hrs ago | 429 Views

Man brutally killed, body dumped in disused mine shaft

11 hrs ago | 605 Views

Chamisa slammed for protests hypocrisy

11 hrs ago | 1360 Views

Maitengwe border exposed for corruption

11 hrs ago | 895 Views

Lawyer sues Minister over squatters

11 hrs ago | 457 Views

Cops threaten to shoot 10-year-old girl over bribe money

11 hrs ago | 881 Views

Bulawayo Minister calls on teachers to shun planned demonstration

11 hrs ago | 729 Views

Outcry over 'exorbitant' POS charges

11 hrs ago | 1117 Views

Form 5 places challenge after high O-Level pass rate

11 hrs ago | 612 Views

Dynamos to tour South Africa

11 hrs ago | 767 Views

Zimbabwe scales up maize imports from SA

11 hrs ago | 248 Views

Illegal forex fuel stations mushroom

11 hrs ago | 540 Views

Zanu-PF youths to protest against cartels

20 hrs ago | 2944 Views

Zanu-PF struggles to set up structures

20 hrs ago | 999 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days