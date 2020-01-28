Latest News Editor's Choice


Reasons why Zimbabwean women cheat

Though men bear the brunt of most cheating accusations, the truth is that the number of women who have reported being unfaithful in Zimbabwe has increased. It is high time society understands the reasons why women cheat.

The beginning of the year has always been a rough time for the institution of marriage. Even Ashley Madison, a dating site for people looking to start extramarital affairs, reports that January and February are the site's biggest months for new signups.

Unsurprisingly, the previous month alone, iHarare published a number of adultery cases in which Zimbabwean married women have been fingered – the latest being an unrepentant adulterous wife who was caught red-handed by her husband dishing the forbidden fruit in a shack after she had allegedly infected him with an STI. And yet in another case, the now-famous Mai-Prince was caught red-handed bedding her neighbour's husband in a local motel.

But what is it that drives women into someone else's arms, and what can men do to prevent it? The answer is as complicated as one might imagine because there's no one specific reason for infidelity. However, iHarare has compiled some of the reasons given by Zimbabwean women to justify why they cheat.

Here Is Why Zimbabwean Women Cheat:

1. It is in their Genes!
The notion of the cheating wife is something that tends to be swept under the rug mostly because it goes against everything that we as a culture have been conditioned to think about women. But the truth is, women are just as guilty of cheating as men. However, unlike their male counterparts – they're just so good at maintaining a double-life that often times it's almost impossible to tell an adulterous wife and a faithful one apart.

2. Economic reasons
Unemployment, Poverty, Hunger, and Starvation:
Zimbabwe is currently facing economic challenges. While both men and women are affected by these, women usually try by all means to sustain families. Finding an alternative for the survival of the family tends to pressure women to find other partners who can easily provide.

3. Men who don't bath, and/or clean themselves push away women.
Zimbabwean men are on the record for being the most smelly people worldwide. Usually, men spend most of their time working and getting dirty. Leaving no time for them to take care of themselves. These are some of the extreme push factors that force women to find extramarital affairs with men who know the use of cologne and toothbrush.

4.Lack of good sex
When women don't get enough sex at home, or it's not enjoyable to them, for whatever reason, they may well seek it elsewhere. Women are outsourcing sexual pleasure in their relationships in an effort to remain in their primary partnerships. They believe that if they continue to go without their sexual needs being met, they would have to break up their families and break their partner's heart. After years and sometimes decades of trying to improve things in their marriages, they decide to look elsewhere.

5. Sexual addiction
Certainly, sex addiction in one partner increases the chance that they will be unsatisfied with the physical aspect of their marriage and look elsewhere.

6. Previous cheating
The saying "once a cheater, always a cheater" is true. Women who have been involved in an extramarital sexual relationship before are three times more likely to become involved in extramarital relationships in their marriage or next relationship.

7. Searching for an Emotional Connection
Women tend to have an emotional connection with their lover, but once they're unhappy with the relationship they are in, they're more likely to have an affair because of loneliness.

Sometimes women feel under appreciated, neglected, or ignored. They feel more like a housekeeper, nanny, or financial provider than a wife or girlfriend. So they seek an external situation that validates them for who they are, rather than the services they perform.

8. Boredom
Women can experience loneliness in a relationship for any number of reasons. Maybe their spouse works long hours or travels for business on a regular basis, or maybe their spouse is emotionally unavailable. Whatever the cause, they feel lonely, and they seek connection through infidelity to fill the void

9. Revenge (Domestic or emotional abuse)
If one partner has had an affair or has damaged the partner in some way, the offended partner may feel a need for revenge resulting in an affair. Most often women cheat as retaliation on hubby's earlier shenanigans. This can also extend to domestic abuse. When a woman is being abused, she can easily go outside the marriage to find comfort.

10. The Internet, Pornography, Peer pressure, and Opportunity
While these are sometimes important in a relationship, they are dangerous to marriage and make it easier for someone to cheat. What people experience or see in society has powerful implications in their lives.

Infidelity destroys families, let alone the trauma, financial, emotional tolls it has to people. Rethinking reasons why women cheat helps open people's minds to understand and work out what to do in case a wife cheats.

Source - online
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

