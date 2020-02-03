Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Malawi's constitutional court cancels presidential vote result

by AFP
03 Feb 2020 at 18:03hrs | Views
Malawi's Constitutional Court on Monday ordered new elections after annulling the results of a vote that re-elected President Peter Mutharika in May, citing widespread irregularities.

"We hold that the first respondent (Mutharika) was not duly elected as president of Malawi on May 21, 2019," ruled Judge President Healey Potani.

"We hereby nullify the results of the presidential elections," he added, ordering fresh polls.


Malawians waited with bated breath for Monday's ruling.

The case has gripped the nation and kept Malawians glued to radio stations for hours on end listening to live broadcast of witnesses presenting evidence of alleged vote rigging during a six-month-long hearing.

On Monday, security was tightened with a heavy military presence around the court and businesses pulled down their shutters for the week, fearing violence would erupting.

Judges were driven to court in a military armoured vehicle.

An army helicopter occasionally hovered above the courthouse and the central business district as the 500-page verdict was read out.

Sporadic protests have broken out across the country since Mutharika was declared the winner by a narrow margin in the May 21 presidential elections with 38.5% of the vote.

Runner-up Lazarus Chakwera, who lost by just 159 000 votes, alleges he was robbed of victory.

His Malawi Congress Party (MCP) and the opposition United Transformation Movement (UTM) have petitioned the courts to annul the poll.

"It is clear that the use of Tippex (correction fluid) was employed by (electoral commission) officers to hide votes," said judge Ivy Kamanga, reading from judgement.

"Use of Tippex was unjustifiable and an irregularity," she said, adding the way in which the electoral commission "dealt with the alterations was not in line with the law, hence it was irregular".

The court also said only a quarter of the results sheets were verified and said it "finds this to be a serious malpractice that undermined the elections".

It is the first time a presidential election has been challenged on legal grounds in Malawi since independence from Britain in 1964.

Source - AFP
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

WATCH: Mnangagwa almost killed a fellow black man with a knife

7 mins ago | 22 Views

Runyoka used on cheater, man has erection for a month

24 mins ago | 108 Views

Zimbabwean man jumps to death in SA

28 mins ago | 175 Views

'Trafigura sourcing fuel from terrorists,' claims Biti

2 hrs ago | 824 Views

Biti amazed by Mnangagwa's response to an attempt to expose corruption

2 hrs ago | 939 Views

Mnangagwa now weak and vulnerable

2 hrs ago | 1299 Views

Discipline key to unification of the Revolutionary Party

2 hrs ago | 122 Views

Chiwenga's Supreme Court appeal set for March

2 hrs ago | 605 Views

Matutu, Tsenengamu to speak this Friday at a Press Conference

4 hrs ago | 2018 Views

WATCH: Mthuli Ncube meeting and engaging with citizens

4 hrs ago | 1353 Views

Man (27) jailed for stealing groceries

4 hrs ago | 622 Views

Immigration officers arrested

5 hrs ago | 2047 Views

2 illegal miners die, 20 trapped at Globe and Phoenix

5 hrs ago | 789 Views

Mupfumira contests magistrate's decision

5 hrs ago | 753 Views

Heavy rains and violent storms start tomorrow

5 hrs ago | 1915 Views

Ginimbi to spend another night in remand prison

5 hrs ago | 780 Views

Joram Gumbo's house into a liquor hub

5 hrs ago | 1338 Views

Matutu, Tsenengamu fear for life

8 hrs ago | 4540 Views

Matutu dares Mnangagwa

8 hrs ago | 6461 Views

Bulawayo strips Leopold Takawira of road honour, changed to King Mzilikazi Road

8 hrs ago | 4453 Views

Lewis Matutu speaks out..vows to continue the fight

9 hrs ago | 3084 Views

Tracy Mutinhiri dumps Chamisa's MDC

9 hrs ago | 5391 Views

Chief Ndiweni defends Cecil John Rhodes

10 hrs ago | 3123 Views

Discrimination at work in the UK - overview

11 hrs ago | 1034 Views

Mnangagwa protects Tagwirei as Matutu, Tsenengamu Suspended From Zanu PF

11 hrs ago | 2951 Views

'ZANU PF Youth leaders pose threat to national food security'

11 hrs ago | 2124 Views

Zimbabwe government criminalises its critics

11 hrs ago | 944 Views

To end economic meltdown first end Zanu PF dictatorship; it is illegitimate and must step down

11 hrs ago | 1220 Views

Zimbabwe is open for corruption

11 hrs ago | 2435 Views

BCC's health department hailed for keeping city clean

11 hrs ago | 662 Views

The virtual world of online gambling

12 hrs ago | 226 Views

Whatsapp message lands woman in court

13 hrs ago | 3828 Views

BCC threatens to engage soldiers to deal with lawlessness

13 hrs ago | 3018 Views

Our Youth League leaders missed the mark

13 hrs ago | 2721 Views

Mthuli overrated minister, NO Solutions to Economic Crisis

13 hrs ago | 2056 Views

Kudzi Chipanga set for Zanu-PF return

14 hrs ago | 4866 Views

Tsenengamu defiant on Tagwirei graft claims

14 hrs ago | 2913 Views

Trio rob man at knifepoint

14 hrs ago | 905 Views

Beyond capture? Mnangagwa's Queen Bee puzzle

14 hrs ago | 2702 Views

Drama as 6 armed men rob Chitown forex dealer

14 hrs ago | 2273 Views

Heads roll in Zanu PF

14 hrs ago | 4546 Views

Gweru Hospital nurses down tools

14 hrs ago | 975 Views

Chinese investor evicts 24 Mutare families

14 hrs ago | 1197 Views

Man kills wife, burns her body on 'altar'

14 hrs ago | 1337 Views

Private pharmacy at Parirenyatwa raises stink

14 hrs ago | 923 Views

Taxi driver murderers get life imprisonment

14 hrs ago | 674 Views

Bar manager killed over empty bottle

14 hrs ago | 766 Views

Town clerk quits

14 hrs ago | 1078 Views

3 soldiers up for armed robbery

14 hrs ago | 591 Views

'UK investor stripping CSC assets'

14 hrs ago | 1341 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days