Let's encourage our people to have funeral cover policies

Opinion / Columnist

The rural population have now realised the importance of taking funeral cover policies or so it seems.Years go when death occurred in the village, relatives and neighbours would stand in twos and threes discussing how to finance the 'situation', from buying the coffin to feeding the mourners.Phone calls were frantically made to long forgotten sons-in-law and that seldom seen prodigal son working in far away places for contributions towards the tragedy.Today things have changed for the 'better', besides the sadness of losing a loved one the rest is taken care of by the funeral company undertakers.These are highly trained people with top drawer skills, courtesy and respect. They share your loss with you to the end. Our people should be encouraged to take up funeral policies that come in various 'cuts and sizes' to suit the different pockets and sometimes seasonal incomes.At a funeral in some village in the northern areas last week, there was no 'cover' to talk of and the sole brother to the deceased was not picking the phone. Lack was 'visible' at the stead with not a single chicken in sight.A 'touched' mourner bought a basic blanket and the funeral was hurriedly ended to avoid prolonging the 'second funeral' of looking for what to use. We should encourage our people to have funeral cover policies, for as sure as life, death is certain.Thomas Murisa. Mash. Central.