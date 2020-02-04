'Gukurahundi Commission can't be trusted'

Opinion / Columnist

We read in the press that the National Peace and Reconciliation Commission (NPRC) is currently in the process of educating the police about Gukurahundi as the law enforcement officers will play an important role of summoning witnesses to testify during the commission's hearings on the Gukurahundi issue. The commission claims to be working on a plan to address the Gukurahundi issue. This is despite our objections.Looking at the composition of the commission, who they give their allegiance to, and who provides them with the script the commission uses on it's day to day running, looking at the meagre funding the commission is allocated, one can easily conclude that the NPRC's setup is not different from the Political Actors Dialogue (POLAD) setup. The idea is the same it's meant to give an impression that the ZANU PF party is sincere about ensuring that there is peace in the country, all past injustices are being truthfully visited and corrected, they want the international community to believe that there is something the government is doing to advance peace and reconciliation in the country while promoting political dialogue, and tolerance which is all a fallacy.If the government was sincere about solving the Gukurahundi genocide they should have simple adopted the proposal as presented by our chiefs and most of Matabeleland civic groups to appoint an independent commission preferable an international one funded by international organizations that are neutral and impartial.The government of Zimbabwe last year demonstrated that they have the capacity to appoint an independent commission to deal with Gukurahundi genocide if there is political will to do so, after they brought in the Montlante Commission to deal with the post 2018 election's state sponsored violence.The Matabeleland genocide issue can not be downplayed, it cannot be treated like a small issue, most of our able bodied youths who could have made an impact today in the development of this region and beyond were mercilessly killed, pregnant women killed, innocent citizens maimed, raped, killed and thousands displaced, most of this region's professionals were either killed or forced into exile, cattle and goats were randomly killed, the little infrastructure built by the Smith's colonial regime was destroyed to date nothing has been done to replace it.Knowing very well the composition of NPRC how it is staffed by CIO and ZANU PF apologists mostly from Mashonaland we cannot be satisfied and be guaranteed that the commission will do justice in this matter. If the Mnangagwa government wanted Matabeleland people to take them serious for example they should have started by implementing the Devolution of power concept that alone could have convinced many that they are sincere. The NPRC will continue with the ZANU PF public relations not because we have accepted it but because we are powerless to stop it if we had our way we wouldn't allow them because clearly they don't have capacity to handle this matter and are not sincere.If the Zimbabwean president and cabinet didn't have confidence in their own commission to handle the death of a dozen protesters in Harare how come they suddenly think the same commission can now handle the issue involving the killing of over a hundred thousand people?As SK Moyo would put it the commission lacks the probity to deal with the state sponsored Matabeleland Gukurahundi Genocide that took place in the eighties.Justice delayed is justice denied.For peace and justice in our life time.Sisonke Sibambene Singu Mthwakazi Sizokulungisa.-------Cde Mbonisi Gumbo is a member of Mthwakazi Republic Party writing in his personal capacity.