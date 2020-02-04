Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

'Gukurahundi Commission can't be trusted'

04 Feb 2020 at 07:41hrs | Views
We read in the press that the National Peace and  Reconciliation Commission (NPRC) is currently in the process of educating the police about Gukurahundi as the law enforcement officers will play an important role of summoning witnesses to testify during the commission's hearings on the Gukurahundi issue. The commission claims to be working on a plan to address the Gukurahundi issue. This is despite our objections.

Looking at the composition of the commission, who they give their allegiance to, and who provides them with the script the commission uses on it's day to day running, looking at the meagre funding the commission is allocated, one can easily conclude that the NPRC's setup is not different from the Political Actors Dialogue (POLAD) setup. The idea is the same it's meant to give an impression that the ZANU PF party is sincere about ensuring that there is peace in the country, all past injustices are being truthfully visited and corrected, they want the international community to believe that there is something the government is doing to advance peace and reconciliation in the country while promoting political dialogue, and tolerance which is all a fallacy.

If the government was sincere about solving the Gukurahundi genocide they should have simple adopted the proposal as presented by our chiefs and most of Matabeleland civic groups to appoint an independent commission preferable an international one funded by international organizations that are neutral and impartial.

The government of Zimbabwe last year demonstrated that they have the capacity to appoint an independent commission to deal with Gukurahundi genocide if there is political will to do so, after they brought in the Montlante Commission to deal with the post 2018 election's state sponsored violence.

The Matabeleland genocide issue can not be downplayed, it cannot be treated like a small issue, most of our able bodied youths who could have made an impact today in the development of this region and beyond were mercilessly killed, pregnant women killed, innocent citizens maimed, raped, killed and thousands displaced, most of this region's professionals were either killed or forced into exile, cattle and goats were randomly killed, the little infrastructure built by the Smith's colonial regime was destroyed to date nothing has been done to replace it.

Knowing very well the composition of NPRC how it is staffed by CIO and ZANU PF apologists mostly from Mashonaland we cannot be satisfied and be guaranteed that the commission will do justice in this matter. If the Mnangagwa government wanted Matabeleland people to take them serious for example they should have started by implementing the Devolution of power concept that alone could have convinced many that they are sincere. The NPRC will continue with the ZANU PF public relations not because we have accepted it but because we are powerless to stop it if we had our way we wouldn't allow them because clearly they don't have capacity to handle this matter and are not sincere.

If the Zimbabwean president and cabinet didn't have confidence in their own commission to handle the death of a dozen protesters in Harare how come they suddenly think the same commission can now handle the issue involving the killing of over a hundred thousand people?

As SK Moyo would put it the commission lacks the probity to deal with the state sponsored Matabeleland Gukurahundi Genocide that took place in the eighties.

Justice delayed is justice denied.

For peace and justice in our life time.

Sisonke Sibambene Singu Mthwakazi Sizokulungisa.

-------
Cde Mbonisi Gumbo is a member of Mthwakazi Republic Party writing in his personal capacity.

Source - Mbonisi Gumbo
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

WATCH: Mnangagwa almost killed a fellow black man with a knife

7 mins ago | 22 Views

Runyoka used on cheater, man has erection for a month

25 mins ago | 113 Views

Zimbabwean man jumps to death in SA

28 mins ago | 179 Views

'Trafigura sourcing fuel from terrorists,' claims Biti

2 hrs ago | 825 Views

Biti amazed by Mnangagwa's response to an attempt to expose corruption

2 hrs ago | 943 Views

Mnangagwa now weak and vulnerable

2 hrs ago | 1308 Views

Discipline key to unification of the Revolutionary Party

2 hrs ago | 122 Views

Chiwenga's Supreme Court appeal set for March

2 hrs ago | 605 Views

Matutu, Tsenengamu to speak this Friday at a Press Conference

4 hrs ago | 2021 Views

WATCH: Mthuli Ncube meeting and engaging with citizens

4 hrs ago | 1353 Views

Man (27) jailed for stealing groceries

4 hrs ago | 622 Views

Immigration officers arrested

5 hrs ago | 2047 Views

2 illegal miners die, 20 trapped at Globe and Phoenix

5 hrs ago | 790 Views

Mupfumira contests magistrate's decision

5 hrs ago | 754 Views

Heavy rains and violent storms start tomorrow

5 hrs ago | 1915 Views

Ginimbi to spend another night in remand prison

5 hrs ago | 780 Views

Joram Gumbo's house into a liquor hub

5 hrs ago | 1338 Views

Matutu, Tsenengamu fear for life

8 hrs ago | 4541 Views

Matutu dares Mnangagwa

8 hrs ago | 6464 Views

Bulawayo strips Leopold Takawira of road honour, changed to King Mzilikazi Road

8 hrs ago | 4454 Views

Lewis Matutu speaks out..vows to continue the fight

9 hrs ago | 3087 Views

Tracy Mutinhiri dumps Chamisa's MDC

9 hrs ago | 5394 Views

Chief Ndiweni defends Cecil John Rhodes

10 hrs ago | 3123 Views

Discrimination at work in the UK - overview

11 hrs ago | 1034 Views

Mnangagwa protects Tagwirei as Matutu, Tsenengamu Suspended From Zanu PF

11 hrs ago | 2951 Views

'ZANU PF Youth leaders pose threat to national food security'

11 hrs ago | 2124 Views

Zimbabwe government criminalises its critics

11 hrs ago | 944 Views

To end economic meltdown first end Zanu PF dictatorship; it is illegitimate and must step down

11 hrs ago | 1220 Views

Zimbabwe is open for corruption

11 hrs ago | 2435 Views

BCC's health department hailed for keeping city clean

11 hrs ago | 662 Views

The virtual world of online gambling

12 hrs ago | 226 Views

Whatsapp message lands woman in court

13 hrs ago | 3828 Views

BCC threatens to engage soldiers to deal with lawlessness

13 hrs ago | 3019 Views

Our Youth League leaders missed the mark

13 hrs ago | 2722 Views

Mthuli overrated minister, NO Solutions to Economic Crisis

13 hrs ago | 2057 Views

Kudzi Chipanga set for Zanu-PF return

14 hrs ago | 4867 Views

Tsenengamu defiant on Tagwirei graft claims

14 hrs ago | 2914 Views

Trio rob man at knifepoint

14 hrs ago | 905 Views

Beyond capture? Mnangagwa's Queen Bee puzzle

14 hrs ago | 2703 Views

Drama as 6 armed men rob Chitown forex dealer

14 hrs ago | 2274 Views

Heads roll in Zanu PF

14 hrs ago | 4547 Views

Gweru Hospital nurses down tools

14 hrs ago | 975 Views

Chinese investor evicts 24 Mutare families

14 hrs ago | 1197 Views

Man kills wife, burns her body on 'altar'

14 hrs ago | 1337 Views

Private pharmacy at Parirenyatwa raises stink

14 hrs ago | 923 Views

Taxi driver murderers get life imprisonment

14 hrs ago | 674 Views

Bar manager killed over empty bottle

14 hrs ago | 766 Views

Town clerk quits

14 hrs ago | 1078 Views

3 soldiers up for armed robbery

14 hrs ago | 591 Views

'UK investor stripping CSC assets'

14 hrs ago | 1341 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days