Report all cases of assault and public fighting to the police

A police station should be seen as a place of refuge, not something to scare your kids with so they can stop throwing tantrums and making scenes."Stop crying or else I call the police", surely there are better ways to making the offending kid zip his mouth.Many a mother has made such threats a choice 'weapon', where will the child run to in case of looming danger or getting lost? Even some adults literally wet themselves when law officers are mentioned especially ZRP.The police are there to maintain law and order otherwise the 'law of the jungle' would prevail to unmanageable levels. Lawlessness would become our daily bread and no one would hold title to anything.The police have a Public Relations Department that can also help douse flames of domestic violence. Instead of seeking revenge in circles and turns, just go to the nearest Police post and table your discontent.An eye for an eye would make the world blind, how about a handshake instead? An olive branch and an apology can disarm a man seething with anger. A lot of wanton fights over trivia are a daily occurrence in cities and villages.Its important to report all cases of assault and public fighting so the law can take its course.In Zambia such cases are a rarity because authorities deal with such cases with the urgency and severity they deserve, much as a deterrent to like minded pugilists.Thomas Tondo Murisa. Mash. Central.