Pumpkin leaves can make great relish and go down well with sadza. Many recipes are available and since cooking is a form of art, one can always try something new.Tender pumpkin leaves cooked with little oil then fresh cream added can make the mind swirl in flawless goodness. Of course with a little salt to taste.The fresh leaves can also be paired with a generous amount of peanut butter, simmering into a thick brownish green paste that clings to sadza with much ease. This one is very popular with elderly people especially those with a permanent dental rearrangement.Reminds me of my long departed dear granny who would simply swallow without even bothering to attempt chewing. Loss of 'grinders' can be such a drawback during meal times.The most hated but nevertheless always used recipe for pumpkin leaves is simply boiling them in water, add salt and straight to the table (mujachu). Some mothers dry the leaves for the 'rainy day', a good fall back plan.The leaves are boiled a little then dried outside. When needed its just boiling again, oil and tomatoes that's it. Now that we are in summer and pumpkin leaves abound, why not put on aprons and take the challenge?One can add pumpkin flowers to the relish to give it that golden glow, who knows, in these days of blackouts the glow can help locate the plate.Thomas Tondo Murisa. Mash. Central.