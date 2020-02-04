Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Another Zanu PF youth side show presser

04 Feb 2020 at 12:34hrs | Views
The cartels and their cohorts causing the economic hardships in the country are real and President Emmerson Mnangagwa, ought to flex his muscles than just a talk.

If  the whole nation wants to take him seriously as the CEO of the country, President Emmerson Mnangagwa must take action and if he fails then Zimbabweans are being sold a dummy by the ruling party.

The President must not pretend to be ignorant of the real criminals surrounding him just like what the former President used to do. There are people who are very corrupt and have taken advantage of the very weak laws to deal with graft.

Everyday we see these cartels eating and dining together with Zanu PF leadership but nothing happens to them. Who does not know the existence of the fuel cartel gangsters in Zimbabwe, Who does not know about the Command Agriculture looters?

It has been the order of the day where the leaders of the ruling party always shy away from the real truth and accuse the West of sabotaging their vision.  Zanu PF leaders always throw barbs at the Western countries accusing them of imposing sanctions on the country when in reality the country has been brought down by massive corruption right at the top.

Who will deal with people who are being protected by this corrupt government? Now that some names have been mentioned several times for example Tagwireyi and Billy Rautenbach.

Are these people the only ones who are corrupt or it is the entire system which is rotten?

I do not think Zimbabweans are so dull that they don't know what is happening in the country or not aware of the elephant in the room.

The people have now opened their eyes and are watching. Why the fuel cartels can't get arrested by ZACC and the cronies not locked behind bars and convicted remains a million dollar question.

On several times the ruling party has admitted that their house is very corrupt and at one time their youth department published a list of corrupt ministers and the President promised  to investigate and not even an initial investigation was carried and it died a silent death. No one knows what happened to that list up to now. Who is holding it back?

It is interesting that the leadership has become so clueless to such an extent that they start blaming climatic changes of causing economic challenges facing the country. They can't face reality.  I strongly agree with the youths who are saying there are cartels within the ruling party who have destroyed the country economy.

However yesterday's presser to name and shame corrupt individuals was a half baked work. It sounded more like another side show designed to divert our focus from real pressing issues.

Corruption has been the epicentre of the ruling party's survival tactics. They have struggled to solve the myriad issues that have hobbled both the country's political coin for decades. I suspect these so called Zanu PF youth leaders  are being used to fight internal factional wars and soon they will be sacrificed. This is the Zanu PF way of doing things, and nothing new will come out that presser which they held.  No arrests and no prosecutions but a very pregnant side show

We are waiting to hear those same boring responses from the leaders telling us that they have taken note of the complaints from the youth department and that they are going to institute a commission of enquiry and investigations. Simon Khaya Moyo will be at it again penning  their usual "revolutionary" communique.

We have a problem in Zimbabwe where the ruling party always accuse the opposition, the sanctions and climatic weather pattern for their own failures. In reality the economy is talking on the ground and there is high rate of unemployment which has caused the mushrooming of vendors all over the country.

Time for the opposition to take this fight to the wire and complete the battle. Zanu PF has exposed itself that it has been captured and that their lifeline has been necessitated by  corruption.

Contacts
Facebook  - Leonard Koni
Twitter - @Leokoni
WhatsApp - +27616868508
Email - konileonard606@gmail.com

Source - Leonard Koni
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

WATCH: Mnangagwa almost killed a fellow black man with a knife

8 mins ago | 24 Views

Runyoka used on cheater, man has erection for a month

25 mins ago | 114 Views

Zimbabwean man jumps to death in SA

29 mins ago | 182 Views

'Trafigura sourcing fuel from terrorists,' claims Biti

2 hrs ago | 830 Views

Biti amazed by Mnangagwa's response to an attempt to expose corruption

2 hrs ago | 950 Views

Mnangagwa now weak and vulnerable

2 hrs ago | 1314 Views

Discipline key to unification of the Revolutionary Party

2 hrs ago | 122 Views

Chiwenga's Supreme Court appeal set for March

2 hrs ago | 605 Views

Matutu, Tsenengamu to speak this Friday at a Press Conference

4 hrs ago | 2022 Views

WATCH: Mthuli Ncube meeting and engaging with citizens

4 hrs ago | 1357 Views

Man (27) jailed for stealing groceries

4 hrs ago | 622 Views

Immigration officers arrested

5 hrs ago | 2049 Views

2 illegal miners die, 20 trapped at Globe and Phoenix

5 hrs ago | 790 Views

Mupfumira contests magistrate's decision

5 hrs ago | 754 Views

Heavy rains and violent storms start tomorrow

5 hrs ago | 1915 Views

Ginimbi to spend another night in remand prison

5 hrs ago | 780 Views

Joram Gumbo's house into a liquor hub

5 hrs ago | 1339 Views

Matutu, Tsenengamu fear for life

8 hrs ago | 4541 Views

Matutu dares Mnangagwa

8 hrs ago | 6466 Views

Bulawayo strips Leopold Takawira of road honour, changed to King Mzilikazi Road

8 hrs ago | 4455 Views

Lewis Matutu speaks out..vows to continue the fight

9 hrs ago | 3089 Views

Tracy Mutinhiri dumps Chamisa's MDC

9 hrs ago | 5400 Views

Chief Ndiweni defends Cecil John Rhodes

10 hrs ago | 3123 Views

Discrimination at work in the UK - overview

11 hrs ago | 1035 Views

Mnangagwa protects Tagwirei as Matutu, Tsenengamu Suspended From Zanu PF

11 hrs ago | 2951 Views

'ZANU PF Youth leaders pose threat to national food security'

11 hrs ago | 2124 Views

Zimbabwe government criminalises its critics

11 hrs ago | 944 Views

To end economic meltdown first end Zanu PF dictatorship; it is illegitimate and must step down

11 hrs ago | 1220 Views

Zimbabwe is open for corruption

11 hrs ago | 2435 Views

BCC's health department hailed for keeping city clean

11 hrs ago | 662 Views

The virtual world of online gambling

12 hrs ago | 226 Views

Whatsapp message lands woman in court

13 hrs ago | 3828 Views

BCC threatens to engage soldiers to deal with lawlessness

13 hrs ago | 3021 Views

Our Youth League leaders missed the mark

13 hrs ago | 2722 Views

Mthuli overrated minister, NO Solutions to Economic Crisis

13 hrs ago | 2057 Views

Kudzi Chipanga set for Zanu-PF return

14 hrs ago | 4868 Views

Tsenengamu defiant on Tagwirei graft claims

14 hrs ago | 2914 Views

Trio rob man at knifepoint

14 hrs ago | 905 Views

Beyond capture? Mnangagwa's Queen Bee puzzle

14 hrs ago | 2703 Views

Drama as 6 armed men rob Chitown forex dealer

14 hrs ago | 2274 Views

Heads roll in Zanu PF

14 hrs ago | 4548 Views

Gweru Hospital nurses down tools

14 hrs ago | 975 Views

Chinese investor evicts 24 Mutare families

14 hrs ago | 1197 Views

Man kills wife, burns her body on 'altar'

14 hrs ago | 1337 Views

Private pharmacy at Parirenyatwa raises stink

14 hrs ago | 923 Views

Taxi driver murderers get life imprisonment

14 hrs ago | 674 Views

Bar manager killed over empty bottle

14 hrs ago | 766 Views

Town clerk quits

14 hrs ago | 1078 Views

3 soldiers up for armed robbery

14 hrs ago | 591 Views

'UK investor stripping CSC assets'

14 hrs ago | 1341 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days