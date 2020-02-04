Latest News Editor's Choice


Opposition Parties in Malawi should not relax because of the ConCourt Judgement - Judgement is not winning state power

04 Feb 2020
Now that the Malawi Constitutional Court  Judge Potani yesterday declared that President Mutharika was not duly elected in the May 21 2019 and has therefore demanded fresh elections, Opposition Parties should not relax thinking that Mutharika will go easily.

As u witnessed SADC is on record saying the Election was free, fair and credible, listen; they are busy strategizing to help their Revolutionary friend so that they will prove their report right.

In its Preliminary report in 2019 SADC hailed the professional manner in which the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) conducted itself during the electoral process, commended MEC for its inclusive and regular stakeholder consultation.

What the Malawi opposition should now is to make sure they start opening all their eyes and ears, mobilizing and strategizing that Mutharika will not have any chance to use tipex again.

Tipex and visible alterations are used by almost all African revolution parties to remain on power...this is why you hear some of them saying "vote does not mean anything, a country will not go by a pen."

When they fail to use tipex like in this case, beware of intimidation, abductions and killings. I pray for Judge Potani, unless the court case outcome was stage managed, to create falls hope and fake image.

I see the Judges arriving at the court in Army vehicles, heavily armed. Only the heavens know why now. Even before announcing the judgement, they say they want to consult the security first. Is Mutharika no longer in control of the security? Only heavens know.

UTM and MCP members, never under estimate Mutharika and his friends, 150 days are by the corner, don't relax but apply Intellectual Intelligence.

In 2008, when Zimbabwe had the same scenario, thousands were left homeless, thousands crippled and thousands were killed, then election followed. These people, of the so called revolutionary can eat someone alive, just to remain on power.

Take this advice, remain strong, no turning back, no negotiations, hit the street and defend your people.


Source - Fanuel Chinowaita
