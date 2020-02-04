Can Zesa please restore power at Chinehasha in Mash. Central

Opinion / Columnist

A Zesa power pylon stands heavily tilted to the side in Mr Otsi's field near Chinehasha Primary School in Mash. Central.The heavy downpours loosened the soils causing the poles to come down, the power utility was informed and they dutifully switched off power to prevent 'incidences and accidents'. This happened around the first week of January but up to now electricity restoration has not been done.The schools, business centre and Chinehasha Health Centre are all without power. Talk of blinking in the dark. It has been promise and another promise from Zesa with nothing taking place on the grounds.It could be they have a 'technical' explanation for the delay in repairs but to the community the inconvenience is great. Understandably power is in short supply in the country but if its a fault can we please have the 'little power' restored pronto?The situation is bad at the health centre where some cases of emergencies have to be attended to by night.Also burglaries are on the rise at shopping centres and schools.Zesa please restore power at Chinehasha business centre and the schools.Thomas Tondo Murisa. Mash. Central.