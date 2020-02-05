Opinion / Columnist
'Key lessons for SADC to learn from Malawi judgement,' said Chamisa - irony, you have learned nothing yourself
05 Feb 2020
The root cause of Zimbabwe's economic chaos; with unemployment a nauseating 90%, public education and health care all but collapse, rocketing hyperinflation, etc. And political paralysis; we are stuck with the corrupt, incompetent and vote rigging Zanu PF dictatorship and the equally corrupt, incompetent and utterly useless opposition; is the country's failure to hold free, fair and credible election.
It is now 40 years since Zimbabwe's independence, 2 500 years since the Greek gifted mankind with democracy as a system of government to deliver stability, justice and prosperity for all, and yet we still failing to hold free, fair and credible elections. Shame! Shame! Of course, we should all hang our head in shame.
"Malawians have a fresh opportunity, courtesy of the courage and wisdom demonstrated by their judges & the support of key institutions, to have a free & fair election. Lest we forget, we here in Zimbabwe have an outstanding matter - the legitimacy of the rigged 2018 election," comment Nelson Chamisa, President of the main opposition party, MDC Alliance.
"It's a reminder that where institutions retain independence & professionalism it is possible to correct wrong politics. For too long our continent has been plagued by the scourge of unfair elections. It gives hope to see court's checks & controls curtailing capture & abuse.
"SADC & AU are urged to draw key lessons from events in Malawi not to rush to endorse sham elections where people have legitimate concerns over processes. SADC and the AU as institutions of resort deserve a renewal and re-orientation to defend African people's interests."
The people of Malawi went to the poll to elect a new president last year. The incumbent, Peter Muitarika, was declared the winner. The Constitutional Court of Malawi has nullified the election victory when it was presented with evidence of tippexed ballot paper and other voting irregularities.
Chamisa has, rightly, praised Malawi's judiciary and other institutions for their courage, wisdom and independence in uncovering the damning vote rigging evidence and declaring the election null and void. And has, rightly too, condemned Zimbabwe's judiciary, ZEC, Police, etc for their partisan bias that has helped Zanu PF rig elections and get away with it.
What Chamisa has refused to admit, as a matter of course, is the pivotal role he and his MDC A party have played in perpetuating the scourge of rigged elections in Zimbabwe.
It is a matter of historic record that SADC leaders forced Mugabe and his Zanu PF party to sign the 2008 Global Political Agreement, agreeing to the implementation of a raft of democratic reforms designed to restore ZEC, etc. independence and thus guarantee free, fair and credible elections. MDC were the partners in the GNU tasked to ensure the reforms were implemented.
In five years of the GNU, MDC leaders to get even one reform implemented. Not one!
SADC leader have literally begged MDC not to take part in elections without first implementing the reforms. The warning was ignored.
Nelson Chamisa and his MDC friends knew that by participating in flawed and illegal elections; elections Zanu PF, with the help of ZEC, judiciary, etc., were set to rig; MDC will, per se, be giving the illegitimate process and results some modicum of credibility.
"The worst aspect for me about the failure to agree a coalition was that both MDCs couldn't now do the obvious – withdraw from the elections," confessed David Coltart, MDC minister in the 2008 to 2013 GNU, in his book The Struggle Continues 50 years of Tyranny in Zimbabwe.
"The electoral process was so flawed, so illegal, that the only logical step was to withdraw, which would compel SADC to hold Zanu PF to account. But such was the distrust between the MDC-T and MDC-N that neither could withdraw for fear that the other would remain in the elections, winning seats and giving the process credibility."
Mnangagwa and his Zanu PF party blatantly rigged the July 2018 elections. 3 million Zimbabweans in the diaspora were denied the vote (Mnangagwa reportedly won with 2.4 million vote), ZEC failed to produce something as basic as a verified voters' roll, etc. Of course, SADC and AU leaders must be ashamed they turned a blind eye to such blatant political shenanigans and it is little wonder vote rigging and bad governance still remain Africa's greatest curse.
Still, it does not help Zimbabwe's fight to end the curse of rigged elections if those tasked implement the reforms are corrupt and incompetent. Chamisa and his MDC friends have not only waste one golden opportunity after another to implement the reforms but they are playing a dangerous game of draw attention to SADC leaders' shortcoming to not only hide their own but to give themselves more time continue selling the nation!
"The generation that rigs elections by violence, manipulation of state institutions, corruption, TIPPEX, EXCEL scandals & dictatorial tendencies by men from the past must be put a stop. Justice demands the young generation to lead the way. Let us build a NEW AFRICA!#PeoplesGovernment" concluded Chamisa.
What has age to do with rigged elections? 40 years ago Mnangagwa and his vote rigging colleagues were younger than Chamisa is today, that did not stop them rigging elections?
Chamisa himself and his incompetent MDC colleagues were 10 years younger during the GNU than they are today, yet they failed to implement even one reform in five years.
In his 2020 Agenda statement, Chamisa has once again paid lip-service to the fight to end the curse of rigged elections. He said MDC's MPs will fight to have the democratic reforms implemented in parliament, for example. A waste of time gimmick because with its 2/3 majority, Zanu PF will see to it that none of the reforms ever see the light of day.
The only real hope of finally getting the democratic reforms implemented in Zimbabwe is for Zanu PF to step down to allow the appointment of a competent and independent body to implement to reforms. Zanu PF is under increasing pressure to step down from the fact international community who considers the regime illegitimate since it rigged July 2018 elections and pressure from the worsening economic situation.
It is Chamisa and his fellow opposition friends who are prop up this illegal Zanu PF regime by participating in meaningless political activities such as parliament debates.
Corrupt, incompetent and sell-out opposition leaders like Chamisa are the enemies of democratic change, second only to Mnangagwa and his ruling party cronies. How can we end the curse of rigged elections when those supposed to end the curse are sharing the spoils of power with those rigging the elections?
