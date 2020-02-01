Opinion / Columnist
Donald J Trump 'is adjudged not guilty' in impeachment trial
President Donald Trump has been cleared in his impeachment trial, ending a congressional bid to oust him from office that bitterly divided the US.
The Senate, run by the president's fellow Republicans, voted to acquit him on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.
Democrats charged Mr Trump in December with pressuring Ukraine to smear a potential White House rival.
In November, Mr Trump will be the first impeached president to go for election.
Source - BBC
