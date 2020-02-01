Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Tsenengamu defiant on Tagwirei graft claims

13 hrs ago | Views
UNDER-FIRE Zanu PF youth league national commissar Godfrey Tsenengamu says he has no regrets in naming business mogul Kudakwashe Tagwirei as corrupt, an action that has elicited his summary suspension from his job.

The politburo Wednesday took the drastic decision to fire party secretary for the youth league Pupurayi Togarepi while suspending Tsenengamu and deputy wing secretary Lewis Matutu for 12 months.

They were being accused of jumping the gun when they unilaterally convened a press conference in Harare on Monday to pour out torrents of corruption accusations against the President's ally.

Togarepi's crime was in his failure to exercise his leash on the firebrand colleagues.

Reached for comment following his suspension, Tsenengamu said he was agonising over his next move.

"I am going to sleep over it and then will share with you my way forward. Otherwise we stand by what we said about the fight against corrupt individuals.

"I don't think we did anything wrong and what is needed is for the people that we named to prove themselves that they are not corrupt," said the once fierce campaigner for then Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa to take over as national leader.

During their ill-fated press briefing, the Zanu PF politicians claimed they had enough evidence to support their accusations against the named business executives.

They said they were going to escalate their demands for action with the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC).

But addressing Politburo members, Mnangagwa said party wings and members across the board must guard against indiscipline.

"We must all guard against misdirected activism which threatens the party's unity, cohesion and singleness of purpose," Mnangagwa said in an earlier address.

"Such behaviour will never be condoned."

Source - newzimbabwe.com
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Runyoka used on cheater, man has erection for a month

4 mins ago | 10 Views

Zimbabwean man jumps to death in SA

7 mins ago | 19 Views

'Trafigura sourcing fuel from terrorists,' claims Biti

1 hr ago | 676 Views

Biti amazed by Mnangagwa's response to an attempt to expose corruption

1 hr ago | 771 Views

Mnangagwa now weak and vulnerable

1 hr ago | 1037 Views

Discipline key to unification of the Revolutionary Party

1 hr ago | 102 Views

Chiwenga's Supreme Court appeal set for March

2 hrs ago | 551 Views

Matutu, Tsenengamu to speak this Friday at a Press Conference

4 hrs ago | 1937 Views

WATCH: Mthuli Ncube meeting and engaging with citizens

4 hrs ago | 1279 Views

Man (27) jailed for stealing groceries

4 hrs ago | 609 Views

Immigration officers arrested

4 hrs ago | 2018 Views

2 illegal miners die, 20 trapped at Globe and Phoenix

4 hrs ago | 776 Views

Mupfumira contests magistrate's decision

4 hrs ago | 737 Views

Heavy rains and violent storms start tomorrow

4 hrs ago | 1881 Views

Ginimbi to spend another night in remand prison

4 hrs ago | 770 Views

Joram Gumbo's house into a liquor hub

4 hrs ago | 1297 Views

Matutu, Tsenengamu fear for life

7 hrs ago | 4510 Views

Matutu dares Mnangagwa

8 hrs ago | 6368 Views

Bulawayo strips Leopold Takawira of road honour, changed to King Mzilikazi Road

8 hrs ago | 4360 Views

Lewis Matutu speaks out..vows to continue the fight

8 hrs ago | 3057 Views

Tracy Mutinhiri dumps Chamisa's MDC

9 hrs ago | 5305 Views

Chief Ndiweni defends Cecil John Rhodes

9 hrs ago | 3105 Views

Discrimination at work in the UK - overview

11 hrs ago | 1033 Views

Mnangagwa protects Tagwirei as Matutu, Tsenengamu Suspended From Zanu PF

11 hrs ago | 2937 Views

'ZANU PF Youth leaders pose threat to national food security'

11 hrs ago | 2121 Views

Zimbabwe government criminalises its critics

11 hrs ago | 943 Views

To end economic meltdown first end Zanu PF dictatorship; it is illegitimate and must step down

11 hrs ago | 1202 Views

Zimbabwe is open for corruption

11 hrs ago | 2418 Views

BCC's health department hailed for keeping city clean

11 hrs ago | 655 Views

The virtual world of online gambling

12 hrs ago | 225 Views

Whatsapp message lands woman in court

13 hrs ago | 3816 Views

BCC threatens to engage soldiers to deal with lawlessness

13 hrs ago | 2995 Views

Our Youth League leaders missed the mark

13 hrs ago | 2713 Views

Mthuli overrated minister, NO Solutions to Economic Crisis

13 hrs ago | 2038 Views

Kudzi Chipanga set for Zanu-PF return

13 hrs ago | 4842 Views

Trio rob man at knifepoint

13 hrs ago | 904 Views

Beyond capture? Mnangagwa's Queen Bee puzzle

13 hrs ago | 2688 Views

Drama as 6 armed men rob Chitown forex dealer

13 hrs ago | 2270 Views

Heads roll in Zanu PF

13 hrs ago | 4505 Views

Gweru Hospital nurses down tools

13 hrs ago | 972 Views

Chinese investor evicts 24 Mutare families

13 hrs ago | 1188 Views

Man kills wife, burns her body on 'altar'

13 hrs ago | 1333 Views

Private pharmacy at Parirenyatwa raises stink

14 hrs ago | 921 Views

Taxi driver murderers get life imprisonment

14 hrs ago | 672 Views

Bar manager killed over empty bottle

14 hrs ago | 766 Views

Town clerk quits

14 hrs ago | 1076 Views

3 soldiers up for armed robbery

14 hrs ago | 591 Views

'UK investor stripping CSC assets'

14 hrs ago | 1335 Views

Chiwenga's wife ordered to reside at 64 Folyjon Crescent, Glen Lorne

14 hrs ago | 1988 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days