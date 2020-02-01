Latest News Editor's Choice


Zimbabwe is open for corruption

It is very clear that  Zimbabwe is open for corruption. There are no signs at all that shows corruption will end. We feel proud for having people wanting to fight it, though blocked by the authorities.

Zimbabwe will never ever get any investor due to the system on the ground. Those with eyes see those with ears hear what is happening in Zimbabwe.

Thank you.

Source - Nothisa Dube
