Zimbabwe is open for corruption
It is very clear that Zimbabwe is open for corruption. There are no signs at all that shows corruption will end. We feel proud for having people wanting to fight it, though blocked by the authorities.
Zimbabwe will never ever get any investor due to the system on the ground. Those with eyes see those with ears hear what is happening in Zimbabwe.
Source - Nothisa Dube
