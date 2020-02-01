To end economic meltdown first end Zanu PF dictatorship; it is illegitimate and must step down

Opinion / Columnist

Mnangagwa has given up reviving the country's economy, he has no clue what to do. He is now focusing on how to stay in power at all cost.His main argument why he must be allowed to stay in power is that he won the July 2018 elections and has therefore the mandate to rule. The catch is, if he is allowed to stay in power till 2023, he will see to it that no meaningful reforms are ever implemented and so will be able to rig those elections and thus extend his stay in power by another five years.Indeed, Zanu PF rigged the 1980 elections and used its position in office to create the de facto one party dictatorship with carte blanch powers to rig the elections. The party has also resisted all efforts to introduce democratic reforms to dismantle the dictatorship."Zanu PF ichatonga! Igo tonga! Imi muchingo hukura! Nokuhukura!" (Zanu PF will rule! And rule! Whilst you (calling for reform) bark! And bark!) Mnangagwa has often boasted.The Zanu PF dictatorship has lasted these last 40 years and Mnangawa and company are determined that it must last for many, many more moons to come regardless what the democratic wish of the people. And, unless we implement the democratic reforms, there is clearly nothing else to stop Zanu PF rigging the elections in 2023 and beyond! Nothing!Nelson Chamisa's 2020 Agenda has placed implementing comprehensive democratic reforms top of his party's list. It should be remember this is a volte face on MDC's party. The party has ignored calls to implement the reforms during the 2008 GNU and thereafter."MDC has stringent measures to stop Zanu PF rigging the elections," Chamisa boasted before the 2018 elections. This was just political posturing as we know. Zanu PF went on to rig the 2018 elections and the rest is a matter of historic record.Has the rigging of the 2018 elections being a turning point for Chamisa and company? They now genuinely want comprehensive reforms implemented before 2023 election.Actually, the penny has not dropped, MDC leaders are not serious about making reforms are implemented. There is nothing in the 2020 Agenda to suggest MDC want Zanu PF to step down. Nothing. MDC is counting on the Zanu PF controlled parliament implementing the reforms - that simply will never ever happen.Zanu PF will never reform itself out of office. Anyone who thinks otherwise is "barking", as Mnangagwa has said.The only way we are ever going to get the reforms implemented is by appointing a competent and independent body, free of any influence from Zanu PF, to implement the reforms. For this to happen Zanu PF must step down.We have a very sound reason to demand that Zanu PF step down, the party rigged the July 2018 elections, it has no democratic mandate to govern.Yes Zanu PF has rigged elections in the past and we, the people have turned a blind eye and allowed the party to govern. That was a grave mistake on a part, setting a very dangerous precedence and with grave consequences - the economic and political crisis we are facing today.Today, with the nation's very survival on the line, we are being called upon to demand that Zanu PF step down, put and end to the dangerous precedence and, most important save the nation from being dragged into the abyss by Zanu PF!