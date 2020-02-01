Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Mnangagwa protects Tagwirei as Matutu, Tsenengamu Suspended From Zanu PF

11 hrs ago | Views
The suspension of Zanu PF Youth League Deputy Secretary Lewis Matutu and Political Commissar Godfrey Tsenengamu have indicated that Mnangagwa is just a puppet of Kudakwashe Tagwirei and are good friends in crime.

Common sense must tell us why; how come exposing Tagwirei will threaten the Party's Unity yet they are not even in Zanu pf Structures.

Matutu and Tsenengami just said Tagwirei, Tafadzwa Musarara and others are the cartels who are working with some government officials to cripple Zimbabwe's economy.

The duo did not mention Mnangagwa as one of the government official but his actions of suspending the Youth leaders has clearly shown that Emerson can not be exonerated.

According to Zanu Pf, ZANU PF Youth leaders Lewis Matutu and Godfrey Tsenengamu have been suspended from the party for failure to follow its procedures when they addressed the Media on alleged corruption by top businessmen.

This clearly shows that Corruption is what ED and Zanu pf  calls business. If Matutu and Tsenengami are claiming that Tagwirei is being Corrupt, it was not for Zanu pf to Suspend them but to allow ZACC to its investigations concerning the alleged corruption.

What Mr ED has done is exposing him, it is now a public secret that we are in a Country where it's leaders are captured by these so called the Cartels. Mnangagwa has proved that he's just a stooge who can not decide for himself. We are in big trouble!!!

My message to Mr ED is, we can not interfere what's happening to your Party. We now that in your Party Corruption is what you call business.

What we need is for Mr Tagwirei to be brought to book for the alleged corruption. The law must take its course and you must not interfere, protecting your partner. We need a better and corrupt free Zimbabwe.


Source - Fanuel Chinowaita
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

WATCH: Mnangagwa almost killed a fellow black man with a knife

11 mins ago | 38 Views

Runyoka used on cheater, man has erection for a month

29 mins ago | 131 Views

Zimbabwean man jumps to death in SA

32 mins ago | 202 Views

'Trafigura sourcing fuel from terrorists,' claims Biti

2 hrs ago | 850 Views

Biti amazed by Mnangagwa's response to an attempt to expose corruption

2 hrs ago | 967 Views

Mnangagwa now weak and vulnerable

2 hrs ago | 1346 Views

Discipline key to unification of the Revolutionary Party

2 hrs ago | 131 Views

Chiwenga's Supreme Court appeal set for March

3 hrs ago | 611 Views

Matutu, Tsenengamu to speak this Friday at a Press Conference

4 hrs ago | 2035 Views

WATCH: Mthuli Ncube meeting and engaging with citizens

4 hrs ago | 1371 Views

Man (27) jailed for stealing groceries

4 hrs ago | 627 Views

Immigration officers arrested

5 hrs ago | 2052 Views

2 illegal miners die, 20 trapped at Globe and Phoenix

5 hrs ago | 792 Views

Mupfumira contests magistrate's decision

5 hrs ago | 755 Views

Heavy rains and violent storms start tomorrow

5 hrs ago | 1919 Views

Ginimbi to spend another night in remand prison

5 hrs ago | 783 Views

Joram Gumbo's house into a liquor hub

5 hrs ago | 1348 Views

Matutu, Tsenengamu fear for life

8 hrs ago | 4545 Views

Matutu dares Mnangagwa

8 hrs ago | 6481 Views

Bulawayo strips Leopold Takawira of road honour, changed to King Mzilikazi Road

8 hrs ago | 4471 Views

Lewis Matutu speaks out..vows to continue the fight

9 hrs ago | 3095 Views

Tracy Mutinhiri dumps Chamisa's MDC

9 hrs ago | 5413 Views

Chief Ndiweni defends Cecil John Rhodes

10 hrs ago | 3125 Views

Discrimination at work in the UK - overview

11 hrs ago | 1035 Views

'ZANU PF Youth leaders pose threat to national food security'

11 hrs ago | 2124 Views

Zimbabwe government criminalises its critics

11 hrs ago | 944 Views

To end economic meltdown first end Zanu PF dictatorship; it is illegitimate and must step down

11 hrs ago | 1222 Views

Zimbabwe is open for corruption

11 hrs ago | 2438 Views

BCC's health department hailed for keeping city clean

11 hrs ago | 662 Views

The virtual world of online gambling

12 hrs ago | 226 Views

Whatsapp message lands woman in court

13 hrs ago | 3831 Views

BCC threatens to engage soldiers to deal with lawlessness

13 hrs ago | 3023 Views

Our Youth League leaders missed the mark

13 hrs ago | 2724 Views

Mthuli overrated minister, NO Solutions to Economic Crisis

13 hrs ago | 2060 Views

Kudzi Chipanga set for Zanu-PF return

14 hrs ago | 4870 Views

Tsenengamu defiant on Tagwirei graft claims

14 hrs ago | 2915 Views

Trio rob man at knifepoint

14 hrs ago | 906 Views

Beyond capture? Mnangagwa's Queen Bee puzzle

14 hrs ago | 2708 Views

Drama as 6 armed men rob Chitown forex dealer

14 hrs ago | 2274 Views

Heads roll in Zanu PF

14 hrs ago | 4560 Views

Gweru Hospital nurses down tools

14 hrs ago | 976 Views

Chinese investor evicts 24 Mutare families

14 hrs ago | 1197 Views

Man kills wife, burns her body on 'altar'

14 hrs ago | 1340 Views

Private pharmacy at Parirenyatwa raises stink

14 hrs ago | 924 Views

Taxi driver murderers get life imprisonment

14 hrs ago | 675 Views

Bar manager killed over empty bottle

14 hrs ago | 766 Views

Town clerk quits

14 hrs ago | 1079 Views

3 soldiers up for armed robbery

14 hrs ago | 591 Views

'UK investor stripping CSC assets'

14 hrs ago | 1343 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days