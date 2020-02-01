Mnangagwa protects Tagwirei as Matutu, Tsenengamu Suspended From Zanu PF

Opinion / Columnist

The suspension of Zanu PF Youth League Deputy Secretary Lewis Matutu and Political Commissar Godfrey Tsenengamu have indicated that Mnangagwa is just a puppet of Kudakwashe Tagwirei and are good friends in crime.Common sense must tell us why; how come exposing Tagwirei will threaten the Party's Unity yet they are not even in Zanu pf Structures.Matutu and Tsenengami just said Tagwirei, Tafadzwa Musarara and others are the cartels who are working with some government officials to cripple Zimbabwe's economy.The duo did not mention Mnangagwa as one of the government official but his actions of suspending the Youth leaders has clearly shown that Emerson can not be exonerated.According to Zanu Pf, ZANU PF Youth leaders Lewis Matutu and Godfrey Tsenengamu have been suspended from the party for failure to follow its procedures when they addressed the Media on alleged corruption by top businessmen.This clearly shows that Corruption is what ED and Zanu pf calls business. If Matutu and Tsenengami are claiming that Tagwirei is being Corrupt, it was not for Zanu pf to Suspend them but to allow ZACC to its investigations concerning the alleged corruption.What Mr ED has done is exposing him, it is now a public secret that we are in a Country where it's leaders are captured by these so called the Cartels. Mnangagwa has proved that he's just a stooge who can not decide for himself. We are in big trouble!!!My message to Mr ED is, we can not interfere what's happening to your Party. We now that in your Party Corruption is what you call business.What we need is for Mr Tagwirei to be brought to book for the alleged corruption. The law must take its course and you must not interfere, protecting your partner. We need a better and corrupt free Zimbabwe.