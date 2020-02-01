Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Discrimination at work in the UK - overview

11 hrs ago | Views
The Equality Act 2010 (EA) is the key piece of legislation relating to discrimination at work.

The EA provides protection for every section of UK employment, including recruitment, training, promotion/lack of promotion, dismissal, differences in employee pay, and unfavourable treatment in the workplace.

Personnel defended by this legislation cover a vast area of the UK work force, including employees, workers, trainees, job applicants and ex-employees. The self-employed are also protected.

Discrimination can be generated by a number of sources, such as an employer's actions or the actions of an employee's agents or colleagues.

Protection is available to a worker if they suffer unfavourable treatment due to them having a "protected characteristic". The characteristics that fall under this criteria are:

• Gender Reassignment;
• Age;
• Race & Nationality;
• Ethnic or National Origins;
• Sex
• Sexual Orientation;
• Disability (A disability if defined by a physical or mental impairment that has severe long-term adverse effects on an employee's ability to perform everyday activities);
• Pregnancy & Maternity;
• Marriage and Civil Partnership;
• Religion & Belief (including philosophical belief and the non-religious views of atheism).

What is Discrimination?
The EA recognises several different forms of discrimination:

• Direct discrimination;
• Indirect discrimination;
• Harassment and victimisation.

Direct discrimination is usually the most visible discrimination type. It involves a person being treated in a way clearly less favourable than others as a result of the person's "protected characteristic". A common case of direct discrimination involves an employer not offering an applicant a job because of their race or age.

Indirect discrimination is more difficult to identify than direct discrimination. This kind of discrimination exists in a situation where an employer has a general rule, referred to as a provision, criterion or practice (PCP), that applies to all employees yet places certain individuals at a disadvantage compared to the majority.

A common example of indirect discrimination would be for a business to expect all its employees to work certain hours despite some employees having private duties that do not allow for this. Such expectation would not be considered direct discrimination as the same rule applies to all employees, but as it directly harms the lifestyles of some staff it can be considered indirect discrimination.

However, there is some leeway for employers in regards to indirect discrimination. If it can be proven that a rule that applies to all employees is in place as a ‘proportionate means of achieving a legitimate aim' for the business, it may be justified as being a non- discriminatory act.

Harassment involves an employee being treated in a manner that cause them emotional or physical suffering. Harassment is often hard to determine as those responsible for the act may not realise the harm they are causing. Harassment most often comes in the form of discrimination due to an employee's protected characteristic (refer to my previous articles on Stress, Harassment & Bullying for more information).

Victimisation refers to the treatment of employee(s) that assist a colleague with an issue of harassment. As a result, they are often isolated from their peers as they are made to feel punished for speaking out (see Whistleblowing for more details).

Disciplinary and Grievance procedures

In the case of a discrimination claim against an employer at the Employment Tribunal(ET), both the employer and employee need to consult the legislation set out by the ACAS Code of Practice on Discipline and Grievance Procedures (www.acas.org.uk), as this is required for assessing how to resolve workplace disputes of all kinds.

A successful employee ET claim can potentially be reduced by up to 25% should a tribunal rules that the ACAS code has been ignored. There is also a 25% penalty for employers who choose not to acknowledge the set out by ACAS Code.

Are there any exceptions?
Some exceptions to the ACAS Code of Practice on Discipline and Grievance Procedures legislation is possible. Enhanced redundancy payments made in accordance with the statutory redundancy scheme need not follow EA rules, as are the methods used to calculate statutory redundancy pay, despite the latter being based on age-related criteria.

Compulsory retirement
An employee can be made to face compulsorily retirement if a notice of retirement was served to them on or before 5th April 2011, detailing the retirement terms for workers who reached the previous default retirement age of 65 before 30th April 2011.

These retirement terms can also be applied to an employee if there is an objective justification for their retirement on the grounds that it constitutes a ‘proportionate means of achieving a legitimate aim', a notion similar to the rule exempting some forms of indirect discrimination.

It is no longer possible to force compulsorily retirement on someone simply because they have reached the default retirement age of 65. They now have the right to decide for themselves. However, ‘occupational retirement' can be evoked by employers if the nature of a job requires a worker to be of certain age in order to perform their role efficiently.

Benefits
Certain benefits are often offered to employees once they have been employed by a company for a specific length of time. This can include opportunities such as pay increases and private medical insurance.

Since younger employees are less likely to meet the length of service such treatment demands, this arguably makes it a form of indirect discrimination. Benefits of this type are allowed as long as the receipt of such benefits requires an employee to have served five years service or less.

Should receipt of a benefit require five or more years service, the employer must be able to prove that this benefit either motivate employees, meets legitimate business needs, or rewards employees for their loyalty and experience. Even though its structure is heavily reliant on the notion of age groups, The National Minimum Wage is excluded from this legislation.

Making discrimination ET claims
Most discrimination ET claims need to be filed within three months less one day from the date that the discrimination occurred. If this discrimination is part of an ongoing process the time period will run from the most recent date that the discriminatory behaviour happened. The case will be dealt with by an Employment Tribunal.

No minimum length of service is required when making a claim on the grounds of age discrimination, and no limit exists for the amount of compensation that can be awarded. By law any employee making an age discrimination claim is able to access information directly from their employer in order to assist their case. The findings of this report should be made available to an employer within 28 days of any legal proceedings so that their legal representatives can fairly understand what grounds they are facing action on.

How is a discrimination claim decided?
To prove that discriminatory behaviour has occurred, an employer must present this treatment to be unfair and against the greater good of the business. Should they fell to do this, the employee is likely to be awarded compensation by the tribunal.

Muchie Shamuyarira (Chartered Member of CIPD - UK)
HR & Industrial Relations Director and also Employment Law Consultant in the UK
Mobile: +44 77 2385 4713 or +44 73 6817 5771 or Email: muchie@employment-rights.com
Employment Rights Services website: www.employment-rights.com
Disclaimer: This article is written in a personal capacity. It is not intended either as a substitute for professional advice, judgment or to provide legal or other advice with respect to particular circumstances.
 If you believe that you have been subjected to discrimination at your workplace, consider seeking legal advice in order to
 establish your potential grounds on an ET claim.

Source - Muchie Shamuyarira (HR & Industrial Relations Director in the UK)
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

WATCH: Mnangagwa almost killed a fellow black man with a knife

11 mins ago | 38 Views

Runyoka used on cheater, man has erection for a month

29 mins ago | 131 Views

Zimbabwean man jumps to death in SA

32 mins ago | 204 Views

'Trafigura sourcing fuel from terrorists,' claims Biti

2 hrs ago | 852 Views

Biti amazed by Mnangagwa's response to an attempt to expose corruption

2 hrs ago | 968 Views

Mnangagwa now weak and vulnerable

2 hrs ago | 1348 Views

Discipline key to unification of the Revolutionary Party

2 hrs ago | 131 Views

Chiwenga's Supreme Court appeal set for March

3 hrs ago | 611 Views

Matutu, Tsenengamu to speak this Friday at a Press Conference

4 hrs ago | 2035 Views

WATCH: Mthuli Ncube meeting and engaging with citizens

4 hrs ago | 1371 Views

Man (27) jailed for stealing groceries

4 hrs ago | 628 Views

Immigration officers arrested

5 hrs ago | 2052 Views

2 illegal miners die, 20 trapped at Globe and Phoenix

5 hrs ago | 792 Views

Mupfumira contests magistrate's decision

5 hrs ago | 755 Views

Heavy rains and violent storms start tomorrow

5 hrs ago | 1919 Views

Ginimbi to spend another night in remand prison

5 hrs ago | 783 Views

Joram Gumbo's house into a liquor hub

5 hrs ago | 1349 Views

Matutu, Tsenengamu fear for life

8 hrs ago | 4546 Views

Matutu dares Mnangagwa

8 hrs ago | 6482 Views

Bulawayo strips Leopold Takawira of road honour, changed to King Mzilikazi Road

8 hrs ago | 4471 Views

Lewis Matutu speaks out..vows to continue the fight

9 hrs ago | 3095 Views

Tracy Mutinhiri dumps Chamisa's MDC

9 hrs ago | 5414 Views

Chief Ndiweni defends Cecil John Rhodes

10 hrs ago | 3125 Views

Mnangagwa protects Tagwirei as Matutu, Tsenengamu Suspended From Zanu PF

11 hrs ago | 2954 Views

'ZANU PF Youth leaders pose threat to national food security'

11 hrs ago | 2124 Views

Zimbabwe government criminalises its critics

11 hrs ago | 944 Views

To end economic meltdown first end Zanu PF dictatorship; it is illegitimate and must step down

11 hrs ago | 1222 Views

Zimbabwe is open for corruption

11 hrs ago | 2438 Views

BCC's health department hailed for keeping city clean

11 hrs ago | 662 Views

The virtual world of online gambling

12 hrs ago | 226 Views

Whatsapp message lands woman in court

13 hrs ago | 3831 Views

BCC threatens to engage soldiers to deal with lawlessness

13 hrs ago | 3023 Views

Our Youth League leaders missed the mark

13 hrs ago | 2724 Views

Mthuli overrated minister, NO Solutions to Economic Crisis

13 hrs ago | 2060 Views

Kudzi Chipanga set for Zanu-PF return

14 hrs ago | 4870 Views

Tsenengamu defiant on Tagwirei graft claims

14 hrs ago | 2915 Views

Trio rob man at knifepoint

14 hrs ago | 906 Views

Beyond capture? Mnangagwa's Queen Bee puzzle

14 hrs ago | 2708 Views

Drama as 6 armed men rob Chitown forex dealer

14 hrs ago | 2274 Views

Heads roll in Zanu PF

14 hrs ago | 4561 Views

Gweru Hospital nurses down tools

14 hrs ago | 976 Views

Chinese investor evicts 24 Mutare families

14 hrs ago | 1197 Views

Man kills wife, burns her body on 'altar'

14 hrs ago | 1340 Views

Private pharmacy at Parirenyatwa raises stink

14 hrs ago | 924 Views

Taxi driver murderers get life imprisonment

14 hrs ago | 675 Views

Bar manager killed over empty bottle

14 hrs ago | 766 Views

Town clerk quits

14 hrs ago | 1079 Views

3 soldiers up for armed robbery

14 hrs ago | 591 Views

'UK investor stripping CSC assets'

14 hrs ago | 1343 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days