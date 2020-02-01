Discipline key to unification of the Revolutionary Party

Latest News Editor's Choice


If there is ever one thing that can unify any institution or organisation, discipline is on top of the list. One has to be disciplined and abide by the rules, regulations and principles of his/her institution in order for that particular organisation to achieve its set goals.

Soccer players or even their fans, will explain it better that for one to be a good player, he has to respect the rules of the game. For instance, if one is offside or goes against the rules, he or she is given a yellow card as a warning, and if the same mistake is repeated, the player may be flashed with a red card or even disqualified from the game.

However, the same can also happen at working institutions, at schools or even in political parties. In June 2019, when ZANU-PF former National Youth Political Commissar, Godfrey Tsenengamu together with the former Deputy Secretary for Youth Affairs, Lewis Matutu, accused about fifteen top Government and Party officials of corruption, the matter was heard and a Commission was set to deal with the issue. However, the duo was warned to follow appropriate Party procedures when airing their views.

Whilst the fight against corruption is everyone's responsibility, a proper route to report the accused to the responsible authorities should also be followed.

Thus, the law states it very clear that one must take reasonable care and not to harm the neighbour when accusing him/her for either corruption or any other form of misconduct. It is imperative that due care and not recklessness should be taken during the so-called, ‘naming and shaming' of corrupt members, lest one defame innocent people.

It is also important to note that, being ignorant of the law is not a defence that can exonerate one from being found on the wrong side of it. The recent alleged accusations of corrupt non-ZANU-PF members namely, Kudakwashe Tagwirei, Billy Rautenbach and Tafadzwa Musarara by Matutu and Tsenengamu will remain suppositions until it is proven true before the courts of law.

Actually, naming and shaming of suspects is not a modern way of dealing with corruption, but an infringement of the law. Had it been that the two were worried about the alleged corrupt cases of the accused, the two should have just reported their case to the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC).

The former youth leaders should heed President Mnangagwa's words that in as much as the fight to end corruption should be maximised, that must be done in a disciplined manner. Speaking at the 40th Politburo meeting recently, President Mnangagwa said, "The fight to end corruption must gain momentum. In doing so, however, the Party's wings and members across the board must exercise discipline.

"We must guard against misguided and misdirected activism which threatens the Party's unity, cohesion and singleness of purpose. Such behaviour will never be condoned," the President reiterated.

For ZANU-PF to be firm and remain united, all Party members should be encouraged to do the right thing always. It's always good for every party member to seek guidance from the top leadership before rushing to hold unauthorised press conferences. There is really need for all members of the revolutionary party to respect the Party ideology and principles. People should not abuse the democratic space that was brought by the new dispensation. Democracy must not be mistaken for indiscipline. In fact, by now, the ruling party must be concentrating on increasing its support base especially in Harare. The previous election results explain it all that there is need for recovering all the constituencies in Harare that ZANU-PF lost to MDC.

Instead of holding press unsanctioned conferences, ZANU-PF youth leaders should be seized with the issue of recruiting and increasing the support base of the Party especially in Harare. Conferences should be held, but should be on empowering the youths and assisting them on challenges that they may be facing as young people.

That the ZANU-PF Politburo members recommended the former ZANU-PF youth league leaders to go to Herbert Chitepo School of Ideology, is a noble idea that will educate them on "gwara remusangano". When refined and reoriented, the former youth league bosses will certainly have various reform strategies that will help in growing the youths and the Party in general.

Source - Peacemaker Zano
