Here we go again!

Same old script, just different characters is probably what most Zimbabweans are saying after Zanu-PF deputy national Youth Secretary Lewis Matutu on Monday announced a list of party stalwarts as well as other business personalities they accused of engaging in corrupt activities.Last year the youth leader "named and shamed" another long list of politicians and government bureaucrats that are reportedly dipping their hands in the cookie jar to make their business fortunes blossom.In the midst of this unfolding drama, there is another school of thought which is of the view that this could be one of the numerous sideshows that we have to get accustomed to as the economy flounders.Only time will tell. Just a month into the New Year, the economic outlook projected on Zimbabwe is not one that many envisaged when President Emmerson Mnangagwa took over from long-time leader Robert Mugabe in 2017.Brokerage firms and research institutions have all painted a gloomy outlook on Zimbabwe yet many in government appear to be optimistic of an Eldorado.Zimbabwe is a country of contrasting fortunes. Ever since Independence in 1980, the southern African nation has never enjoyed sustainable economic growth that lasts beyond 10 years. Some of the turbulences hit by this economy have been man-made while others have been exogenous.While it is easy to apportion blame on exogenous factors, we have to be mindful of the fact that some of our regional peers experienced conflicts in the last two decades and are now on the mend.Mozambique is a case in point. Zimbabwe is turning 40 this year. Independence babies commonly known as "Born-frees" are now adults and not many of them have created enough wealth to pass on the next generation.It's a tragedy. As the countdown to April 18 continues, those in power should know that their acts of omission or commission are (mis)managing a nation endowed with vast natural resources and a resourceful human capital, will have farreaching consequences on generations to come.A visit to the passport office or agencies processing UK and Australian visas reveals how millennials have lost hope that Zimbabwe will ever rise again.The Jewel of Africa that we inherited at Independence is losing its glitter. Sanctions are bad for this economy; corruption is also bad for this economy.But the toxic politics and culture of impunity that many now think is the norm should be jettisoned.In urban centres the domestic currency has few takers despite government denial that the local unit has stabilised the economy.Gone are the days of strong-man politics in African politics. Young people want leaders that can make their dreams come true.They want leaders who are accountable, responsible and have an excellent appreciation of statecraft.The 1970s liberation war ushered in freedom and from this self-rule many aspire for a state that will promote liberal views. One can only hope that such a paradigm will promote innovation which should be the bedrock of economic growth.Zimbabwe is for us all and it's a place that millions call home. But the never-ending political wrangles that is dragging economic recovery is just energy-sapping for millions who are losing hope by each passing day.